How to get Almighty Amp in Persona 3 Reload

Your Personas learn most of their abilities by leveling up and through fusion. With that said, there are a few abilities in the game that can only be learned through fusion mutations. Almighty Amp is one such ability. Here’s how you can get it.

Before you get Almighty Amp in Persona 3 Reload

Mamoru Hayase Social Link. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Almighty Amp in Persona 3 Reload, you need one of two things:

Have the Person 5 Royal Persona Set 2 DLC

Have the Social Link Star maxed

Either of these will let you fuse a Persona that makes getting the Almighty Amp easier. I should point out that you can, technically, get Almightly Amp through random fusion mutations, but the chances of this are so low that I wouldn’t even consider that option.

Persona 3 Reload: How to get Almighty Amp

Helel fusion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, you need either Helel or Satanael. If you don’t have the Persona 5 Royal Persona Set 2 DLC, you have to go with Helel.

To get the ability to fuse Helel, max out your Social Link Star (Mamoru Hayase). After that, visit the Velvet Room to fuse Helel. Here are a few fusion combinations you can use:

Loki Alilat Lilith Metatron Abbadon Metatron Scathach Sandalphon Susano-o Alilat

I used Abbadon and Metatron, as both Personas are pretty easy to get. If you have the DLC, you don’t even have to fuse a Satanael; just open the compendium, and you can pay to summon it.

After you get a Helel, level it up until it learns all its abilities. More specifically, you need Helel’s final ability: Almighty Boost. You have to get Helel to level 95 to get this ability. If you need a fast way to level up, I suggest fighting the Reaper a few times.

After you learn Almighty Boost, save your game in a separate slot. This is just in case you don’t trigger a Skill Mutation during the next step.

Create a new fusion using Helel or Satanael and any other Persona. The Persona you get through fusion doesn’t really matter. The only thing that’s important is that the fused Persona can inherit the Almighty Boost ability from either Helel or Satanael.

A skill mutation is about to happen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make the fusion and learn all the new abilities with the freshly fused Persona. Then, if everything goes well, Almighty Boost will glow, indicating that a Skill Mutation is about to happen. Let it happen, and Almighty Boost will turn into Almighty Amp. If not, reload your save game and try again. Try using a different Persona with Helel / Satanael if you keep getting the same result.

What does Almighty Amp do in Persona 3 Reload?

The Almighty Amp strengthens Almighty skills by 50 percent. This is great when fighting enemies that don’t have weaknesses because not a single enemy in the game is immune to Almighty attacks. Having Almighty Amp can help you deal more damage using Almighty skills, especially if you are playing the game on a higher difficulty level.