How to fuse Helel in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload lets you fuse Personas into stronger versions of themselves inspired by various mythologies. One prominent figure throughout the series is Helel, a version of infamous fallen angel Lucifer, with a different set of skills.

However, Helel is an endgame Persona, so it takes some effort to fuse.

Fusing Helel in Persona 3 Reload

Helel is the ultimate Persona for the Star Arcana. You have to navigate all the way through the Star Social Link (Mamoru Hayase) path and hit level 10 to unlock the Special Fusion for Helel. Considering the Star Social Link cannot be unlocked until August, it will take you a while to get there, so you should level up and prepare for when it does unlock.

Navigating through the Social Link is the first step, following which you will have to reach a certain level to even attempt to fuse Helel. The avatar of Lucifer can be fused when you reach level 88 and gather the required Personas for the fusion. To collect them, you can fuse them or summon them from the Persona Compendium.

There are multiple combinations of Personas you can use in a Dyad Fusion to unlock Helel. For the sake of convenience, these five combinations should be simpler to achieve than most.

Best Helel fusion combinations

Metatron (Aeon, level 87) and Lilith (Devil, level 65)

Alilat (Empress, level 84) and Loki (Fool, level 69)

Asura (Sun, level 85) and Arahabaki (Hermit, level 68)

Mother Harlot (Empress, level 77) and Susano-o (Fool, level 77)

Beelzebub (Devil, level 81) and Ananta (Aeon, level 73)

Fuse any of these combinations and you’ll have the power of Helel in your grasp.