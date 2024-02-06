There are multiple Social Links you can make while playing Persona 3 Reload. These are critical to expanding your base Arcanas, giving you the opportunity to learn more about these characters and increasing the strength of your Persona fusions.

These are tricky to maximize because you have to manage your schedule throughout the week, and some Social Skills need to be at the correct level. How you reach this can be challenging, but we’re going to help you maximize your choices when speaking with these Social Links. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking all Social Links and maximizing them in Persona 3 Reload.

How to max all Social Links in Persona 3 Reload

There are 20 Social Links you have to work on throughout your playthrough in Persona 3 Reload. Each Social Link has an associated Arcana, which increases your Persona fusions as you level, and they indicate what Persona type you should bring with you when engaging these characters to maximize your conversations.

Let’s dive into it and break down how to unlock all Social Links in Persona 3 Reload and the best choices you can make with their conversations.

How to complete Kenji Tomochika (Magician) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Kenji Tomochika is a required Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. You encounter him when you first begin your school year, and he’s more than happy to spend time with you after class, talking about his budding relationship with a teacher in school. Before you agree to spend time with him, make sure to have a Magician Persona in your party to increase your bond with him. He is available on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

How to complete Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Fuuka Yamagishi is one of the party members you unlock in Persona 3 Reload. However, her Social Link won’t be available until significantly later after you reach rank one with the Fortune Social Link, Keisuke Hiraga, and you need at least a rank six in Courage to speak with her. When you want to spend time with her, she is in the school hallway, on the second floor. She is available on Monday, Friday, and Saturday.

How to complete Mitsuru Kirijo (Empress) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Mitsuru Kirijo is a much later Social Link you can work on in Persona 3 Reload. She only becomes available when you reach November 21 in the school year, and she only wants to expand this relationship if you have at least ranked six Academics, which means you need to reach the maximum level. She can only meet with you on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

How to complete Hidetoshi Odagiri (Emperor) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Hidetoshi Odagiri is the Emperor Social Link. He becomes available after Mitsuru Kirijo requests that you join the Student Council. He needs your help bringing order to the school. You can find him after school in the student council room on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

How to complete Bunkichi Kitamura (Hierophant) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Bunkichi Kitamura and his wife, Mitsuko, are the Old Couple’s Social Link for the Hierophant. These two are willing to build your relationship with them if you want to meet with them at the Bookworms bookstore at the Iwatodai Strip Mall. They are available every day during the week except for Monday after school.

How to complete Yukari Takeba (Lovers) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Yukari Takeba is another party member you can build a Social Link with. Like Fuuka and Mitsuru, she only wants to spend time with you if you have at least rank six Charm. Her Social Link becomes an option starting on July 25, giving a small window for how long you have until you need to max it out. She is available after school on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

How to complete Kazushi Miyamoto (Chariot) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Kazushi Miyamoto is on the track team, which you can join early during the school year. When you join the team, the two of you have a chance to bond, and you can help him work on his track career in Persona 3 Reload. You can only work on this Social Link after school on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

How to complete Chihiro Fushimi (Justice) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Shortly after you reach rank one with Hidetoshi Odagiri, Chihiro Fushimi becomes a possible Social Link. You can find her outside the Student Council room on the second floor when you want to build this relationship. She can spend time with you on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

How to complete Maya (Hermit) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

After Junpei gives you an online game he plays in his free time, you can play it on the weekend you meet Maya. She’s an online player who also plays the game, and the two of you can grow close online. Maya’s schedule can be demanding because she is only available on Sundays during the day and no other time.

How to complete Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Keisuke Hiraga is the head of the art club at your school and becomes a Social Link after you join the Club. He’s struggling to learn what he wants to do for his future, torn between his love for art and his father’s desire for him to become a doctor. You can join the art club to help him figure this out on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday after school.

How to complete Yuko Nishiwaki (Strength) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Yuko Nishiwaki is the team manager for the track team at your school. She becomes an available Social Link if you try introducing yourself after spending time with Kazushi. You can only find her after school on Wednesday and Saturday in the second-floor hallway of your school.

How to complete Maiko Oohashi (Hanged) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Maiko Oohashi is a young girl you befriend at the Naganaki Shrine in town. She requires you to find two foods before developing her Social Link: Weird Takoyaki and Mad Bull. After you give her those, she appears at the shrine on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday after school to discuss the difficulties of watching her parents go through a divorce.

How to complete Pharos (Death) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Pharos is a Death Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. He is a required Social Link you develop as you progress through the main story, and there are no dialogue options to progress the relationship or create a strong bond with Pharos. Instead, as you play through the game, this is automatically completed, similar to the Fool Social Link for SEES.

How to complete Bebe (Temperance) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Bebe is an exchange student who arrived at your school and deeply loves Japan. However, he struggles to find a way to share the love of his country with his uncle, who is urging him to return to France. You can begin working on this Social Link with Bebe after you meet him while speaking with the Old Couple at their bookstore. You can find him on the second floor of your school during the after school hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

How to complete President Tanaka (Devil) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

President Tanaka is a unique Social Link that you can easily miss if you’re not careful. Make sure to reach rank four with Charm, and you’ve deepened your relationship with Maya to reach rank three with her. After that, President Tanaka will appear at the fountain at Paulownia Mall in the evenings on Tuesday or Saturday. He requires you to give him 20,000 yen. After that, wait until the next time the two of you can meet up; he requires another 10,000 yen and another 10,000 the next night. You unlock the Devil Social Link with him after the final night.

How to complete Mutatsu (Tower) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Mutatsu is an old Monk you can meet while visiting Club Escapade. You have to reach rank two Courage to enter the Club. However, he doesn’t become available until you reach rank four with Yuko Nishiwaki, and then you can talk to the bartender at Club Escapade to get him a drink. Mutatsu can meet you at the Club on the second floor on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the evening.

How to complete Mamoru Hayase (Star) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Mamoru Hayase is a rival athlete who beats you during the track competition. However, given how close you came to winning, he wants to become friends with you, and you learn about the difficulties he faces while pushing his body to the limit to become the best runner in Japan. Mamoru becomes available after the track competition, and you need to reach rank four Courage to speak with him. You can find him at Iwatodai Strip Mall after school on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

How to complete Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Nozomi Suemitsu, also known as the Gourmet King, is another Social Link that appears outside school. You have to reach at least rank two with your Charm and spend time with Kenji to get his Social Link up to rank four. After that, Nozomi Suemitsu appears in front of the fountain at Paulownia Mall, and you have to answer his three questions to unlock his Social Link. Failing these questions forces you to start over, but you won’t miss out on this opportunity. He appears at this same location every day after school and is also there on Sunday during the daytime.

How to complete Akinari Kamiki (Sun) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Akinari Kamki appears at the Naganaki Shrine starting on Aug. 9, but you have to reach rank three with Maiko. Like Maya, he only appears at this location on Sunday during the day, making it complicated to balance the two of them at the same time.

How to complete Aigis (Aeon) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Aigis is the final Social Link you can unlock while playing Persona 3 Reload. You have to wait until Jan. 8 for her to become available, which means you’ll be rushed for time before the end of the game. You can spend time with her on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.