Persona 3 Reload: Yukari Takeba (Lovers) Socal Link guide

How to befriend and date the best healer in the game.
Published: Mar 5, 2024 09:41 am
Yukari's battle quote from Persona 3 reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yukari-chan is not only an amazing healer on the battlefield, but she can also become your significant other if you raise her Social Link (Lovers) to the highest level. In this guide, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about raising Yukari Takeba’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

Before you can raise Social Link Lovers in Persona 3 Reload

Yukari is talking to the main protagonist in Persona 3 Reload
You can find Yukari in the classroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start working on Yukari’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload after you return from Summer Break and when school officially starts again. She is standing in the back of the main classroom. You can try and raise her Social Link on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, so you’ve got plenty of time. I recommend always having a Lovers Persona in your inventory so you get extra points with Yukari during Social Events. 

Here are all of Yukari’s Social Events and the best answers

At rank one

  • I think I’ll go with the gerberas. What color do you think should I get?
    • Cute Pink.
  • Oh wait, you’ve never seen my room, have you? Well then, why am I even asking you?
    • That’s mean.

At rank two

  • I guess my own mom is no different.
    • Either option is fine.

At rank three

  • Sorry.
    • Are you okay?

At rank four

  • What should I do?
    • Either option is fine.
  • Did something happen…?
    • Go look for her
  • Huh? Who the hell are you?
    • Any of the three options is fine.
  • I didn’t need your help!
    • I’m sorry.
Persona 3 Reload Lovers Social Link page
Despite looking innocent, Yukari is really tough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At rank five

  • Thanks for your help back then. I really appreciate it.
    • Anytime.
  • Wouldn’t that be annoying, (player name)? Y’know, if people assumed we were dating…
    • I wouldn’t mind (pick this even if you don’t want a relationship with Yukari)

At rank six

  • We could have lunch outdoors. Maybe we’ll even see a deer or something. What do you think?
    • Sounds good.

At rank seven

  • I know! Why don’t you come help me pick something out, (player name)?
    • All right.
  • I told her we could meet up and talk about her remarriage. I’m nervous just thinking about it…
    • Either option is fine.

At rank eight

  • …… (she doesn’t say anything here)
    • …… (so, you should also keep quiet)
  • What do you really think of me?
    • I love you. (pick this if you want a relationship with Yukari)
    • You’re a precious friend. (pick this if you don’t want a relationship with Yukari. You’ll still get the Social Rank up)

At rank nine

  • Wait, I didn’t mean it like that! Don’t get the wrong idea, okay?
    • Any option is fine. 
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.