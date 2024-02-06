Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Bebe Temperance Social Link guide

Forge a friendship with the French transfer student.
Gavin Mackenzie
Published: Feb 6, 2024 05:29 am
Bebe in the home economics room
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bebe is a French transfer student at Gekkoukan High School. He’s linked to the Temperance Arcana, which includes Personas such as Nigi Mitama and Mitra. Once you’ve unlocked him in Persona 3 Reload, you can find him in the Home Economics club room at the school.

Bebe’s full name is Andre Laurent Jean Geraux, and he is really into fashion and making clothes. He loves living in Japan and is making a heroic effort to learn the language. You can meet him early in the game, but you need to take some initiative.

How to unlock Bebe, the Transfer Student in Persona 3 Reload

Meeting Bebe
The home economics room is marked by a sewing machine icon on the mini-map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you unlock Bebe, you first need to unlock Bunkichi and Mitsuko, the old couple that runs the Bookworms bookstore at the Iwatodai Strip Mall. You can unlock them by visiting Bookworms during the daytime on Tuesdays and Sundays, any time after April 25 (4/25), and then find the Persimmon Tree for them.

To unlock Bebe, you need to meet two conditions. First, you’ve got to reach rank three with the Hierophant Arcana, so visit Bunkichi and Mitsuko at every opportunity to rank up fast. Second, you need to reach level two in Academics. The easiest ways to do that are studying before going to bed in the evening and staying awake in class during the day.

Once you’ve met those conditions, you’ll meet Bebe the next time you visit Bookworms. He’ll introduce himself to you and tell you he can be found in the home economics room every day. By every day, he means Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons, and only during semesters when there are no exams.

How to rank up the Bebe Temperance Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Home economics club
A kimono would go beautifully with that fan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll improve your bond with Bebe and level up the Temperance Social Link by spending time with him whenever you can and choosing the right dialogue options when in conversation with him. The higher your Temperance Link, the more of a level boost you’ll get whenever you fuse a new Temperance Persona.

Here’s what you need to say to reach each rank:

Rank two

  • Sure. Let’s go.
  • There’s nothing to show.
  • I totally agree.

Rank three

  • Thanks. 
  • How about a kimono? 

Rank four

  • Are you all right? 

Rank five

  • Sure. 
  • Just stay in Japan! 

Rank six

  • Let’s do it. 
  • I have your back! 

Rank seven

  • That’s a great idea. 

Rank eight

  • He’ll definitely agree! 

Rank nine

  • Congrats! 
  • Aren’t you homesick? 

Rank 10

  • Great work! 
  • I’ll be waiting for you. 
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.