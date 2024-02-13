Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide

A life dedicated to art.
Gökhan Çakır
Feb 12, 2024
While some Persona 3 Reload characters find comfort in your presence as they live through their final moments, others will appreciate your guidance as they make important life decisions, like in the Keisuke Hiraga Social Link.

Keisuke Hiraga corresponds to the Fortune Arcana in Persona 3 Reload. When I first met him, he was unsure about how he would shape his future. Though his father wants him to become a doctor, Keisuke loves art. Plenty of players have already been drawn to his story, and are eager to unlock his Social Link.

How to unlock Keisuke Hiraga’s (Fortune) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Keisuke Hiraga speaking in Persona 3 Reload.
His love for art is unmatched. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Keisuke Social Link by joining the Art Club in Persona 3 Reload. You’ll start hearing about joining clubs after June 17 and you won’t have that many alternatives in this department compared to other Persona games.

After becoming a proud member of the art club, you’ll be able to work on your Social Link with Keisuke on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the daytime after school.

All Keisuke Hiraga’s (Fortune) Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

When speaking to Keisuke, some dialogue options will be more rewarding than others. You’ll need to have a Fortune Arcana Persona to match Keisuke’s to take advantage of this.

At rank one

The answers in the first rank all have the same impact.

At rank two

  • It really helped apply the paint to the canvas, so I’m sure that’s the only reason the judges even noticed.
    • “You’ve got talent.”

At rank three

  • Did you hear everything?
    • “You’re pulling out of the contest.”
  • I have my own dreams too, you know! Ugh, I can’t stand it anymore!
    • “So you’re just going to take it?”

At rank four

  • Wait. Then…that means….
    • “You should tell your dad.”

At rank five

  • I just don’t know what to think.
    • It’s your choice now.

At rank six

  • It’s like he’s suddenly trying to be more understanding. It’s weird.
    • “Do you want to be a doctor?”

At rank seven

  • Can you remember your name?
    • “It’s okay, I’m fine.”

At rank eight

  • Tell the others I said goodbye!
    • “You can’t go!”

At rank nine

  • That’s why I want you to have it.
    • “Stop relying on others.”
  • I’m not coming off as arrogant, am I?
    • “Not at all.”

At phone calls

  • Do you think it’s okay for me to be in the finals?
    • “Yeah, you just did your best.”

When you’re off from Social Link duties, you can collect 12 different drinks from vending machines or find a beautiful tile for Elizabeth to progress in all corners of the game.

Read Article Can you romance multiple characters in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload romance dialogues with Yuko.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Can you romance multiple characters in Persona 3 Reload
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to get a Sengoku-era Helm for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 students stand in a group outside.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get a Sengoku-era Helm for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to find a Muscle Drink for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
A promotional image of the male protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find a Muscle Drink for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to open a border floor closed path in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload
The team waiting for Tartarus to appear
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to open a border floor closed path in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Minotaur II weakness
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Minotaur II weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.