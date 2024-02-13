Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide

While some Persona 3 Reload characters find comfort in your presence as they live through their final moments, others will appreciate your guidance as they make important life decisions, like in the Keisuke Hiraga Social Link.
Keisuke Hiraga corresponds to the Fortune Arcana in Persona 3 Reload. When I first met him, he was unsure about how he would shape his future. Though his father wants him to become a doctor, Keisuke loves art. Plenty of players have already been drawn to his story, and are eager to unlock his Social Link.
How to unlock Keisuke Hiraga’s (Fortune) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
You can unlock the Keisuke Social Link by joining the Art Club in Persona 3 Reload. You’ll start hearing about joining clubs after June 17 and you won’t have that many alternatives in this department compared to other Persona games.
After becoming a proud member of the art club, you’ll be able to work on your Social Link with Keisuke on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday in the daytime after school.
All Keisuke Hiraga’s (Fortune) Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload
When speaking to Keisuke, some dialogue options will be more rewarding than others. You’ll need to have a Fortune Arcana Persona to match Keisuke’s to take advantage of this.
At rank one
The answers in the first rank all have the same impact.
At rank two
- It really helped apply the paint to the canvas, so I’m sure that’s the only reason the judges even noticed.
- “You’ve got talent.”
At rank three
- Did you hear everything?
- “You’re pulling out of the contest.”
- I have my own dreams too, you know! Ugh, I can’t stand it anymore!
- “So you’re just going to take it?”
At rank four
- Wait. Then…that means….
- “You should tell your dad.”
At rank five
- I just don’t know what to think.
- It’s your choice now.
At rank six
- It’s like he’s suddenly trying to be more understanding. It’s weird.
- “Do you want to be a doctor?”
At rank seven
- Can you remember your name?
- “It’s okay, I’m fine.”
At rank eight
- Tell the others I said goodbye!
- “You can’t go!”
At rank nine
- That’s why I want you to have it.
- “Stop relying on others.”
- I’m not coming off as arrogant, am I?
- “Not at all.”
At phone calls
- Do you think it’s okay for me to be in the finals?
- “Yeah, you just did your best.”
When you’re off from Social Link duties, you can collect 12 different drinks from vending machines or find a beautiful tile for Elizabeth to progress in all corners of the game.