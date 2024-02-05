Persona 3 Reload is half turn-based combat and half social game where you work on establishing Social Links. Most Social Links will have you hang out with a friend, but a couple of them will have you join school clubs. Here’s how to join clubs in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload: How to join clubs

To join clubs in Persona 3 Reload, you usually have to walk up to the club’s door and join it. That’s about it. Whether or not you return to the club is up to you, but joining them is a matter of walking in and saying “Hello.” Of course, not all the clubs are unlocked from the beginning. For most, you have to wait until the right date before you can join them.

Oh, and don’t worry, once you join a club, you can’t be kicked out because of inactivity. With so many Social Links in Persona 3 Reload, it would be impossible to attend all club meetings.

The only requirement for joining one of the clubs is to have Academics Lv. 2 and boost a different social link by a few ranks, which I’ll explain further below.

Persona 3 Reload: All clubs and how to join them

There are four clubs in Persona 3 Reload, and only one of them is mandatory. Joining the Student Council is part of the story, so you can’t really refuse. Thankfully, you don’t have to attend any council meetings either, but they are a good way to boost your Emperor Arcana.

Track Team

The Track Team is the first club you can join in Persona 3 Reload. You will get the prompt to join this club on 4/23. You don’t need anything special to join the club. By participating in the club, you can develop the Chariot Persona and hang out with Kazushi Miyamoto.

Fashion Club/Home Economics Club

To unlock this club, you need to do the following:

Unlock the Hierophant Social Link (Part of the story, it’s the elderly couple that owns the bookshop, the ones that really like the Persimmon Tree).

(Part of the story, it’s the elderly couple that owns the bookshop, the ones that really like the Persimmon Tree). See the third Hierophant Social Link event (Visit the bookstore after you have two ranks, and the exchange student, Bebe, will come in and introduce himself)

(Visit the bookstore after you have two ranks, and the exchange student, Bebe, will come in and introduce himself) Have Academics at Level 2 (you’ll need it to read the sign on the Home Economics Classroom door)

If you have all of these, simply walk into the clubroom on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Fridays and make a new friend, as well as the new Arcana: Temperance. Don’t wait too long to join this club because it closes down permanently after the third full moon, and Bebe will move away.

Arts Club

If you’ve played a previous version of Persona 3, you likely know that you had three choices when joining the final club. However, in Persona 3 Reload, you only have the Art Club. It’s a good thing too because this way you don’t have to miss out on the other club activities.

You can join the Art Club on 6/17 and after near the end of the first semester. You simply need to walk into the Art Room, finish the first scene, and you’ll unlock the Fortune Arcana. Club meetings are every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.