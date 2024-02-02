Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload

Most Social Links you find in Persona 3 Reload can only be begun by completing special tasks, with finding a Persimmon Tree somewhere on your school’s campus one of these tasks.

This special task is unlocked via the Old Couple on the 1st floor of the Iwatodia Strip Mall. The area doesn’t open until a little bit into the game and can unlock randomly. When you meet the couple for the first time, they task you with finding a Persimmon Tree at Gekkoukan High School but won’t actually tell you its location.

Its honestly well hidden, considering it’s a big old tree in the middle of nowhere, and I actually passed it myself a few times before I finally found it.

Persimmon Tree Location in Persona 3 Reload

Start of it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports Heading in the right direction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Persimmon Tree, first head to Gekkoukan High School. From there, open up the area’s map using the L1 button on PS Controllers or the LB Button on Xbox Controllers.

From here, you want to go towards the area known as Corridor, which will spawn you in a very small and packed area with a single entrance and exit. Moving forward, turn left, which brings you to a small open area with a singular tree.

The Tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports Key Item Get! Screenshot by Dot Esports

While this tree might not be interactable at first, if you talk to the female student beside it, she will give you information about it. This helps your character realize it is the tree they are after.

It’s then a simple case of walking to the tree and interacting with it. Doing so gives you the item Persimmon Leaf, which you can take back to the Old Couple to complete the task.

Doing so unlocks the Hierophant Arcana Skill Tree option and allows you to fuse and create a Hierophant Persona for use in Tartarus, the world’s main battle maze. You can then go through the Old Couple’s social story as and when you want to rank it up.