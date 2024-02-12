Category:
How to find a Beautiful Tile for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Adam Newell
Feb 12, 2024
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
The list of Elizabeth’s requests can feel unending in Persona 3 Reload. Once again, you are asked to go and find some mysterious item—this time a beautiful tile.

A beautiful tile feels a bit cryptic. Could it mean a floor tile? Some kind of material? It feels tricky when you don’t know where to go or what to look for. Thankfully, it’s a lot more straightforward than you might expect, and takes only a single trip after school to collect the item.

Persona 3 Reload Request 67: Find me a beautiful tile

Makoto talking in the Persona 3 Reload opening
Elizabeth Request 67 takes Persona 3 Reload players on a search for an elusive tile around the Tokyo area.

The tile is located on Port Island Station in the Station Outskirts, behind the two youths in the area, next to where you can feed the cat. Behind them is a store known as Mahjong Parlor called Red Hawk.

Before you attempt to get the tile, make sure your Courage stat is leveled up to gain access to the building. At this point in Persona 3 Reload, I already maxed out my Courage stat, so I don’t know the exact level you need to reach.

When you go to the Mahjong Parlor after accepting Elizabeth’s request, you get prompted to enter a rock, paper, and scissors match by the person inside. When you complete the mini-game, you are rewarded with Mahjong Tile x1, which you need to take back to Elizabeth.

You’re given a Scrub Brush when you return to Elizabeth and the Velvet Room. More requests also unlock afterward, so long as you are far enough in the story.

