How to feed the cat in Persona 3 Reload: Request 42

The weak cat needs feeding.
Adam Newell
Published: Feb 4, 2024 11:56 am
Weak cat in Persona 3
After progressing through about a third of Persona 3 Reload, you’re faced with a series of requests from Elizabeth, and one of them asks you to feed a helpless, hungry cat.

The game doesn’t tell you anything about how to get cat food, similar to other requests like Request 29, and will have you searching around the whole of Tokyo for a non-existent pet store. Instead, the food is stashed in one of the last places you’d think to look, tucked away in a hidden part of the menu that only a scroller will ever come across. So, let’s save you the trouble.

How to give the hungry cat some food in Persona 3 Reload

Cat Food Location in Persona 3 Reload
Cat Food location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking Request 42 in Persona 3 Reload, you gain access to the Station Outskirts on Port Island Station. There, you’ll find a Weak Cat next to two bickering youths. You need to feed it Cat Food, but you won’t find Cat Food anywhere on Port Island Station.

Instead, go to Aohige Pharmacy at Paulownia Mall, which sells Cat Food for 700 Yen each. You’ll see it if you scroll down the list. You need to buy four of them, as you need to feed the cat for four consecutive days to complete the task.

After four days of feeding the cat, it will be back to full health. You can then head back to Elizabeth at the Velvet Door to complete the task and claim your reward.

