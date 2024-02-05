Persona 3 Reload: Kenji Tomochika (Magician) Social Link guide

Kenji Tomochika is one of the several Social Links you can complete in Persona 3 Reload. He’s the first Social Link you unlock, and you’ll assist him on his journey of trying to navigate an older relationship.

Like the other Social Links in Persona 3 Reload, there’s a particular way you need to approach Kenji for every conversation. If you don’t say the correct thing to him, it will negatively impact your relationship, making it more challenging to complete in the future. Thankfully, we can give you the exact responses to reach rank 10 with him. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete and maximize Kenj Tomochika’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

How to unlock Kenji Tomochika Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

You can speak with Kenji Tomochika after class.

You automatically unlock Kenji Tomochika’s Social Link at the beginning of Persona 3 Reload. When you unlock him, the game provides a brief tutorial on how Social Links work, and what you should expect to do for every character who has one during your playthrough.

You can find Kenji in your homeroom at the end of school after you unlock him. He is only available on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Outside of these days, he may call you on the weekend to see if you want to hang out, which is a good opportunity to increase your overall bond with him. You might be a bit tired from trying to climb all the floors of Tartarus, though.

His Arcana is the Magician, which means you want to make sure you have one Persona in your loadout associated with the Magician to increase your bond with him before the two of you hang out. You can always reach out to Elizabeth at the Velvet Room in Paulownia Mall to fuse Personas to find one under the Magician Arcana or purchase one from your available summons. It’s similar if you try to work on the Social Link for Maiko.

All Kenji Tomochika Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

You can pick from several answers during your time with Kenji in Persona 3 Reload, but we’re going to highlight the best options to ensure you optimize your time spent with him to reach the rank 10.

At rank one

Can you waltz on into Takeba-san’s room and stuff? “No way” or “That’s a secret”

I’m more into older women. How about you? “I’m into older women” or “I like them all”



At rank two

Man, I’m so sick of this, dude “What, of life?”

Okay, that settles it. I’m gonna get myself a girlfriend. Right now! “Good luck!”



At rank three

I’m gonna go ask Ms. Kanou out, right now! “Good luck!”



At rank four

Yeah, good-looking people just flock together, y’know? It’s like a law of attraction. “Okay.”



At rank five

Sorry man, but I’ve gotta pass this time. Any option



I mean, getting into college is pretty important, don’t you think? You think about the future too, right?” “I’ve got plans already.”



At rank six

I can’t eat “What happened?”

I saw a magazine in Emiri’s room. Guess what it was called “Bride-to-Be?”

You think that’s a good plan? “Congrats!”



At rank seven

Hey man. Sorry to make you come here. I … Ah, damn it. “Are you in trouble?”

And now she’s being transferred to a school in Kyushu. What do I do? “You should go with her.” or “You two should talk it out.”



At rank eight

I was so excited about going with her that I … I … “Let me handle this!”



At rank nine