How many floors does Tartarus have in Persona 3 Reload?

Each floor comes with a twist.
Published: Feb 4, 2024 03:16 pm
You’ll have various responsibilities in Persona 3 Reload, and taking on the Tartarus Tower will be the icing on the cake. However, since it’s made of numerous floors, it’s a long journey.

I enjoy changing my Persona 3 Reload party and battling powerful bosses, like Corrupt Tower and Disturbing Dice, but I’m also in love with the more casual aspects of the game. Answering in-class questions about the kind of tales some quotes refer to and even feeding a cat are the essences of Persona. Considering my love for these mechanics, I find myself asking how long I would spend in exploration stages, and Tartarus turned out to be a long one.

How many floors are there in Persona 3 Reload’s Tartarus?

In Persona 3 ReloadTartarus has 264 floors. While the number remains the same compared to the original title, it’s now easier to clear Tartarus.

The grind to Tartarus’ top used to be quite challenging and lengthy, but Persona 3 Reload offers a more balanced experience. If you’d like to clear Tartarus quickly, you can adjust your difficulty settings accordingly and prepare for boss fights by showing up with counterattacks and taking advantage of your enemies’ weaknesses.

How many blocks are there in each Tartarus block in Persona 3 Reload?

On average, there are 20 to 25 floors in each Tartarus block. When you walk into a new block, the environment will change as each block has a different color theme. Throughout your journey, you’ll encounter powerful bosses, like the Clairvoyant Relic on the 42nd floor.

While you can always develop your own strategies through trial and error, I generally do a quick search to scout the challenges ahead. This allows me to prepare beforehand, and while this might not be a true gamer move, I’m just allergic to getting stuck in fights and levels.

