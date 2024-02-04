Persona 3 Reload: Disturbing Dice (floor 36 boss) weakness

The Disturbing Dice is the Gatekeeper boss on Floor 36 of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload. It’s the second of two back-to-back boss fights, the first being the Heretic Magus on Floor 35. It’s a tough fight, but far easier if you know its weakness.

The Disturbing Dice is flanked by two pairs of Slaughter Twins, and it would be good to know their weakness too, so you can get them out of the way before focusing on the boss. Well, I’ve got some good news and some bad news.

What is the weakness of Disturbing Dice, the floor 36 boss in Persona 3 Reload?

“I find your lack of weaknesses disturbing,” as Darth Vader once said. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve tried hitting the Disturbing Dice with a few different attacks before coming here for help, then you’re probably already wondering if the boss has a weakness at all. And that’s the bad news: It doesn’t. The Disturbing Dice doesn’t have a weakness, so you can’t guarantee you’ll knock it down with any type of attack. The other bad news is that it’s resistant to Fire damage, so Junpei and Orhpeus’s magic attacks are mostly useless here.

The good news is that the Slaughter Twins are weak to Electric damage. And the other good news is that it’s perfectly possible to win battles in Persona 3 Reload without exploiting enemies’ weaknesses at all, and that includes this one.

How to beat Disturbing Dice, the floor 36 boss in Persona 3 Reload

By the time I tried all my attacks, the Disturbing Dice was nearly dead anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re having trouble beating the Disturbing Dice, I suggest you wait until May 23 (5/23) to tackle it. This is because May 23 is the date when Akihiro joins the party, increasing your team size from three to four. He also comes equipped with the Zio attack, which deals Electric damage and will make short work of the Slaughter Twins. His basic attacks also have a fairly high critical hit chance, and critical hits are the only way you’ll be able to knock down the Disturbing Dice and give yourself an opening for an All-Out Attack.

Having said that, I didn’t wait until May 23 to attempt this battle, and had no difficulty at all defeating the Slaughter Twins and the Disturbing Dice with only Junpei and Yukari for company. I used the Tam Lin Persona, which gave me the Zio spell I needed to knock down the Slaughter Twins, and get myself a free hit against the Disturbing Dice. Any Persona that can deal Electric damage will do, though. So, if you don’t have Tam Lin, try using Pixie, Omoikane, or Devil.

Once you’ve dealt with the Slaughter Twins, you’re best off having Junpei and the Leader hit the Disturbing Dice with basic attacks while Yunari heals whoever needs it the most. Those basic attacks won’t usually do much damage, but they don’t cost HP or SP, and occasionally one of them will strike a critical hit—probably Junpei.