When does Akihiko join the party in Persona 3 Reload?

He'll be ready to fight shadows eventually.
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: Feb 4, 2024 06:34 am
Akihiko just before midnight
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Akihiko Sanada is an important character in Persona 3 Reload, and once he joins your party, he contributes a potent mix of Strike damage, Electric damage, and healing. But after going out alone during the Dark Hour, he’s injured, and won’t be available until he’s fully recovered.

Akihiko’s Persona is Polydeuces, an Emperor Persona. Its most important quality is that it can deal Electric damage, which is exceptionally valuable in Arqa, the second block of Tartarus. That’s where you’ll encounter many powerful shadows that are weak to Electric damage, like the Swift Axle and Steel Gigas.

Right at the beginning of the game, you learn that the over-eager Akihiko has been out on the streets alone during Dark Hour, and got himself beaten up. For weeks afterward, all anyone seems to talk about is what a badass he is, and how great it’ll be when he’s ready to fight again. But while they make it sound like this will be any day now, the day never, ever seems to come. It will come, though there’s an excessive amount of teasing and forewarning in the meantime.

When do you get Akihiko in Persona 3 Reload?

Akihiko ready for fighting shadows
Akihiko is a boxer, hence all the ring-related metaphors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Akihiko into your party in Persona 3 Reload, there’s nothing in particular you have to do, or any conditions you need to meet. Him joining your party is simply a scripted event that happens on a particular date, May 23 (5/23). That’s the same day as your last midterm exam, and you can go to Tartarus with Akihiko that same evening. So, Akihiko joins the party on May 23.

Frustratingly for me, May 23 was also the same day I discovered I’d reached another dead end in Tartarus. I was at Floor 42, and the second half of the Arqa block would be sealed by a closed path until the next full moon. So, although Akihiko was able to join my party, I couldn’t really put him to the test for another few weeks.

Akihiko in Tartarus
Akihiko is a teenager, but like Mitsuru, he has the voice of a middle-aged corporate executive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

He proved a worthy addition to the party in the end, though. Mainly because of his Electric damage skills, but also because his basic attacks have a decent chance of inflicting critical hits, and because his healing skills are handy, particularly when Yukari isn’t available or when you simply haven’t selected her.

Persona 3 Reload: Precious Hand weakness
Precious Hand Fight Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: Precious Hand weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 4, 2024
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Facing off against a Steel Gigas
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 4, 2024
All difficulty settings in Persona 3 Reload: Which should you choose?
A Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing the character Mitsuru
All difficulty settings in Persona 3 Reload: Which should you choose?
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 4, 2024
Persona 3 Reload: Mutatsu Old Monk Tower Social Link guide
Old Monk time. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Persona 3 Reload: Mutatsu Old Monk Tower Social Link guide
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 3, 2024
How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Persona 5 outfits
How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 3, 2024
Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.