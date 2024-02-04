Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness

Steel Gigas is a Strong shadow you’ll occasionally encounter in Arqa, the second block of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload. It’s a large, powerful wrestler, but it does have one particular weakness.

Imagine Hulk Hogan made of a strange dark metal instead of flesh, and with an odd blue mask covering the top half of his face, and you’ve got a very accurate idea of what a Steel Gigas looks like. It can appear anywhere in Arqa, so that’s between floors 23 and 69, but you won’t encounter it very often. It’s a Strong shadow, and they only appear rarely, although they show up a lot more frequently if you buy the Gamble Fortune.

Whenever there’s a Strong shadow nearby, your navigator will warn you. The mini-map marker for a Strong shadow is bigger and more animated than for a regular shadow, and they have an intense red glow when you see them in the world.

What is Steel Gigas’ weakness in Persona 3 Reload

In a second, that question mark will become an exclamation mark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Persona 3 Reload, Steel Gigas has one resistance and one weakness. It’s resistant to Strike attacks (the ones with a fist icon), but it’s weak to Electric attacks. This is because although it looks like a wrestler, it’s actually a wrestler. And, as you already know from my Swift Axle guide, it’s JRPG law that all mechanical enemies must be weak to electricity and lightning.

How to beat Steel Gigas in Persona 3 Reload

What did I tell ya? Screenshot by Dot Esports

If Akihiko Sanada has already joined your party, and you’ve brought him with you, then defeating a Steel Gigas should be pretty straightforward. Just keep hitting it with Akihiko’s Zio skill, followed by All-Out Attacks.

But even if you don’t have Akihiko with you, it still shouldn’t be too difficult. By this point in the game, you should have found at least one Persona for your leader than can do Electric damage. Pixie, Omoikane, and Devil, for example, are all low-level Personas with the Zio skill, either by default, or earned with a little levelling up.

And once you have one of them, you can adopt the aforementioned strategy against a Steel Giga: Zio, All-Out Attack, rinse, repeat. If you don’t have any Electric damage at all, then you might want to steer clear of Strong shadows in Arqa until you do, as a Steel Gigas can do a lot of damage if you don’t kill it quickly. It has a selection of powerful physical attacks, and can sometimes even counter your own physical attacks.