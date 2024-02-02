How to open a border floor closed path in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, the Tartarus tower is where most of the action happens. But if you think you can speedrun your way to the top, think again. To pace your progress through the game, Tartarus has border floors with impassable closed paths.

The first of these border floors you’ll come to is 22F, the 22nd floor, and at this point, you’ll get a pop-up explaining there is no way to dispel the closed path barrier and that you’ll have to wait for the right time. But this pop-up offers no clue as to when “the right time” actually is.

How to get past 22F in Persona 3 Reload

There’s only one way to get through… wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get past 22F and continue your ascent of Tartarus is to wait until the full moon on Saturday 5/9 (May 9), at which point you’ll get a special quest through which Persona 3 Reload’s story will make a pretty big leap forward. After all that excitement, the 22F border floor will open up, and you can continue through the next Tartarus block, namely Arqa, the Garden of the Visages.

While waiting for the May full moon, you’re free to explore the first Tartarus block, Thebel, Garden of the Secular, as much as you like. Otherwise, you can kill time working on your social stats and social links around town. Or you can just speed things up by going to bed early every night, but you’ll be missing chances to buff your character if you do that.

Personally, I reached the 22F border floor on 4/24 (April 24), so I had a lot of time to kill before I could continue up Tartarus. Grinding the social aspects of the game got pretty tedious, but that’s how Persona 3 Reload works.

When do border floor closed paths open in Persona 3 Reload?

This stairway formed before your very eyes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

22F isn’t the only border floor in Tartarus, so get used to waiting to make progress. The closed paths open on the night of the full moon—roughly once per month. You can track the progress of the moon next to the date on the top-right of your HUD, and you’ll always get a visit from the Mysterious Boy a week before the full moon. On top of that, there’ll always be some kind of special quest and major story events on or around the night of each full moon.