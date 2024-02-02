Persona 3 Reload: May Mid-Term Exam Answers

When you aren’t dealing with terrifying monsters and trying to save the world in Persona 3 Reload, you will instead be taking your morning classes and eventually taking part in exams.

The first big exam season you come across takes place from May 18 to May 23. When you reach this time window, you are tested with a series of questions on topics taught to you throughout the school year up to this point.

While it can seem like these tests mean nothing, they actually provide you with a few rewards for use in Tartarus and for developing your various social links. Getting good results in the test can get you a lot of stats in Knowledge and Charm. Having your Knowledge stat as high as possible before the exam is also helpful in achieving better placements. So, what are the questions and answers this time around?

All May 18 to May 23 Persona 3 Reload test answers

Preparing for Exams. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mon 5/18

No Questions this day.

Tue 5/19

Q: What is the other common expression used to describe “May sickness?”

A: May Blues

Wed 5/20

Q: Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the earth?

A: A Pendulum

Thu 5/21

Q: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?

A: Electricity

Fri 5/22

Q: During which historical period were middens most commonly used?

A: Jomon

Sat 5/23

No Questions this day.

If you answer everything and have your Academics stat high, you should find out your results by the next in-game Monday. If you reach the top 10, you can talk to Mitsuru at your dorm lobby to get a reward for placing highly. You also get a few stat bonuses for your efforts.