Persona 3 Reload: Clairvoyant Relic weakness

In Persona 3 Reload, when you reach the 42nd floor (42F), you face off against one of the most annoying bosses in the whole of Tartarus—the Clairvoyant Relic.

The boss is a large godlike being sitting on a throne, and it can be a pain to defeat. Unlike most other Persona 3 Reload bosses that have clear and distinct visual cues to discern their weaknesses, this boss is more trouble than it needs to be.

What is Clairvoyant Relic’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

The Clairvoyant Relic has no weaknesses and is immune to Light and Dark elemental attacks. All three types of physical damage—Slash, Strike, and Pierce—deal neutral damage to the Clairvoyant Relic, as well as Fire, Wind, Electric, and Ice elemental attacks. No type of move can deal weakness critical hits to the Clairvoyant Relic.

How to beat Clairvoyant Relic in Persona 3 Reload

The key to you overcoming this fight isn’t to exploit any weakness at all, but to power through it. You can either hyper-level your characters to the point they’re just too strong, or rely on debuff spells to decrease the defense, attack, and accuracy of the Clairvoyant Relic to make him weaker.

You also need to make sure your current party members, and the Persona you’ve equipped, aren’t weak to Fire, Ice, Wind, or Electric elemental damage, as Clairvoyant Relic knows many different elemental moves.

The latter might be close to impossible, though, considering most of the party available to you is weak to at least one of these elemental types. So, the best option is to simply use your strongest party members and use debuffs to weaken the boss.