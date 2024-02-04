Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Corrupt Tower weakness

Charge with electricity.
Feb 4, 2024
Formidable enemies await you in Persona 3 Reload’s Tartarus. If you’re getting ready to step into Arqa, it should be a matter of time until you face Corrupt Tower, one of the more difficult encounters in its respective block.

As a Persona fan, I enjoy the series’ social mechanics more than anything. When it’s time for me to clear out blocks and slay bosses, I try to ensure that I have all the advantages I need in a fight so I can return to the classroom. Before heading into Arqa, I prepared for the battle by adjusting my attacks according to Corrupt Tower’s weaknesses.

What are Corrupt Tower’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

Corrupt Tower is weak against Electric and Strike Attacks. Using these types of attacks will give you the upper hand in combat, and you should also avoid using attacks that Corrupt Tower is resistant to. 

Corrupt Tower is resistant to Pierce attacks, making them much less impactful than Electric and Strike. Abusing Corrupt Tower’s weaknesses will be the key to victory. ​​Akihiko and Omoikane are two of the most effective Personas for dishing out Electric damage, so bringing them to the fight should cover your Electric needs.

Researching enemies can be half the battle in Persona 3 ReloadDisturbing Dice and Precious Hand are the other two encounters you can quickly complete by having the right counters at your disposal. Changing your party as you face new enemies is a core part of the game, especially if you’re playing in one of the higher difficulty settings in Persona 3 Reload.

However, Persona 3 Reload isn’t all about battles. There will be times when you’ll need to feed cats for requests and answer teachers’ questions about the form of magic used to find water sources.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.