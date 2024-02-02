Persona 3 Reload: What form of magic is used to find water sources?

Throughout your playthrough of Persona 3 Reload, there are several questions the teachers ask you that are a good way for you to prepare for exams. One question is about the form of magic used to find water sources.

Recommended Videos

You have three choices, and there’s only a single correct answer. The teacher provides a hint in the lecture before they ask the questions, making it difficult to determine the correct choice. Luckily, we can help narrow it down for you. Here’s what you need to know about what form of magic was used to find water sources in Persona 3 Reload.

How to answer what form of magic is used to find water sources in Persona 3 Reload

You have to select one of three answers to this question. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The correct answer to this question is Dowsing in Persona 3 Reload. It’s the top choice when you’re picking from the three available options, and it increases your character’s Charm Social Skill after you provide the correct answer.

Mr. Edogawa is the one who asks this question, and he’s the teacher consistently bringing up magic in the classroom. Although his questions are unorthodox, the answers have a history about how humans initially perceived the world. But many theories, such as dowsing, were debunked as legitimate methods for finding water, even though it is the correct answer in Persona 3 Reload. Dowsing is sometimes also called divining, but this is not the correct answer.

A person who performed dowsing, known as a dowser, attempted to locate groundwater using a large, y-shaped rod to test for water and other ground resources in the earth. Thankfully, none of this additional information appears in Persona 3 Reload, and you don’t need to think about this for any future exams that you have leading up to summer. There are other questions you want to make sure to keep in mind, especially as you get closer to July.

If you do not answer this question correctly, nothing negative happens to you, but it’s a missed opportunity to increase your Charm. Although you don’t receive many Charm points for answering this question, it’s a free chance to increase this skill without money or your time on after-school activities. Maximize these opportunities as often as possible because many characters and events won’t open up until you reach a certain level of Charm, such as the Gourmet King or Yukari Takeba.