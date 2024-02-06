Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide

In Persona 3 Reload, Chihiro Fushimi is the treasurer of the Gekkoukan High School student council. He represents the Justice Arcana, which includes Angel, Principality, and Power among its various Personas. Chihiro can almost always be found standing outside the student council room.

Despite being in a position of authority and responsibility, Chihiro is extremely shy and nervous, even by the usually very anxious standards of high school girls in JRPGs and anime. But she does want to make friends, and even date boys; she just needs a bit of patience and gentle persistence.

How to unlock Chihiro, the Treasurer in Persona 3 Reload

Playing hard to get won’t help you here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chihiro appears in her usual spot outside the student council as soon as you’ve joined the student council yourself and reached rank one with Hidetoshi, who represents the Emperor Arcana. Your Social Link with Hidetoshi unlocks automatically on April 27 (4/27), but getting your friendship with Chihiro started will take a little more effort.

You need to speak to Chihiro on four separate occasions before the Justice Arcana finally unlocks:

Speak to her on April 28 (4/28) or later.

Speak to her on April 30 (4/30) or later and say, I’m a guy.

Speak to her on May 2 (5/2) or later and say, Hello, and Let’s hang out.

Speak to her on May 7 (5/7) or later and say, Let’s walk home together.

There are various other dialogue choices along the way, but the ones listed above are the only ones that make a real difference to the outcome.

Chihiro will walk all the way back to the student form with you, having been too shy to mention that her home is in totally the opposite direction. Regardless, she’s very glad to have enjoyed your company in total silence, and the Justice Arcana will unlock.

How to rank up the Chihiro Justice Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

You can tell how much fun I’m really having by the fast-forward lines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once this Social Link is unlocked, you’ll get bonus levels every time you fuse a new Justice Persona. And the higher the rank of the Justice Arcana, the more bonus levels you’ll get. To rank up, meet Chihiro in her usual spot on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday afternoons, and choose the following dialogue options. In cases where an option is not specified below (including reaching Rank 10), you can say anything and it doesn’t make a difference.