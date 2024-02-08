How to find and start Hayase Star Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

In Persona 3 Reload, Mamoru Hayase is a rival athlete from another school. He represents the Star Arcana Social Link, which includes Personas like Neko Shogun and Setanta. You meet Hayase during the main story, but his Social Link doesn’t activate automatically.

Mamoru isn’t just a competitive athlete, he’s a competitive… everything! When he casually mentions meeting for a bite to eat, don’t be fooled. Pretty much everything Hayase says is some kind of challenge, so expect your friendship to center around competition—at least at first.

How to find and start the Hayase Star Arcana Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Screenshot by Dot Esports

You meet Hayase as part of the main Persona 3 Reload story. He’ll be your main rival at the track meet on Sunday August 2 (8/2), and whatever you do, he’ll beat you. After the race, he’ll congratulate you for giving him a real challenge and ask if you’d like to hang out some time. Most importantly, he tells you where to find him: at the Iwatodai strip mall after school.

What he actually means is that he’ll be at the Iwatodai strip mall during the daytime (even if there’s no school, because it’s summer), but not every day. He’s only there on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. For some reason, he isn’t there on Saturday August 8 (8/8), which really confused me. You also need at least level 4 Courage to interact with him, so if you aren’t that brave yet, it’s time to grind mystery burgers, karaoke, and work in the cafe until you are.

I found him eventually and unlocked the Star Arcana. He doesn’t have any particular task for you; just eat some Takoyaki with him, and regardless of which dialogue options you choose at this point, you’ll plant the seeds of a new friendship. And by friendship, we mean Social Link.

All correct answers for the Hayase Star Arcana Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Screenshot by Dot Esports

During subsequent meetings with Kayase, there are a few instances where you need to choose the right dialogue option in order to strengthen your bond. Here are all the options you need to choose to rank up the Star Arcana Social Link. Where no specific option is listed, you can choose any option and it makes no difference to the outcome.

Rank 2

I’m kinda jealous.

Myself.

Rank 3

For your teammates?

Who’s ‘them’?

Sounds like fun.

That sounds rough.

Rank 4

What are you doing?

That would be amazing!

Yeah, I bet it would.

Rank 5

Are you okay?

I’ll come back here with you.

Rank 6

Don’t worry, it’s okay.

Rank 7

It’s no problem at all.

Sounds pretty rough.

Stop whining and do it.

Don’t give up yet.

Rank 8

Do it!

It sure was.

Don’t sweat it.

Rank 9

Did you win?

Congrats, man!

What will you do now?

Will you quit running?

Thanks!

Rank 10

You’re leaving today?