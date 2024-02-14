Persona 3 Reload: Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link guide

Persona 3 Reload’s Social Links take players on mini adventures, but they can be locked at first. This is also the case for Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon), and the unlock requirements are rather unique for him.

Before starting the Suemitsu Social Link in P3 Reload, I heard it was one of the more hated ones in the game’s previous additions. I didn’t have this strong feeling toward his storyline, but I did get where fans were coming from. Suemitsu’s Social Link has an awkward ending as it’s a bit random, and I just had a ton of unanswered questions in my mind.

If you’re a completionist like me, you’ll want to complete Suemitsu’s Social Link at some point in Persona 3 Reload, and the answers for his dialogues should speed up the process.

How to unlock Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

This Social Link is deeper than it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Suemitsu has easy-to-complete requirements. To start his Social Link, you’ll need to:

Increase your Charm to rank two.

Carry an Odd Morsel in your inventory.

If you have these two boxes checked, you can go to the Paulownia Mall on any day during the daytime to start Suemitsu’s Social Link. When you approach him, he’ll first quiz you, and answering that question correctly will allow you to proceed to the Social Link.

Before starting this Social Link, I already had an Odd Morsel in my inventory, and you can also quickly find some on the first floors of Tartarus.

All Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

When speaking to Suemitsu, some dialogue options will be more rewarding than others. You’ll need to have a Moon Arcana Persona to match Suemitsu and take advantage of this.

Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link quiz

What’s the most popular drink at the cafe over there? “Pheremone Coffee.”

What color is the mascot for Azaki Arai Sweets, Azuki-chan? “Red.”

What is the secret menu item at Hagakure? “Hagakure Bowl.”



At rank one

Well? Would you wanna be my younger brother? “Sure, why not.”



At rank two

So? Do you “get me” hm? Who am I? Go on, I wanna hear it come out of your mouth! “You’re the Gourmet King!”



At rank three

Whew, that was way too close. If that toilet was just a bit further away. Ohhhh, boy. “Are you feeling sick?”



At rank four

Right, Makoto-kun? “That’s right.”



At rank five

I don’t get it. I felt fine up until just a minute ago, then suddenly I felt sick… “Are you sick?”



At rank six

Well? Did that just blow your mind? “The world is ending?”



At rank seven

Look at me! I’m paper-thin now! “No, you’re not.”



At rank eight

Choices at this rank will all yield the same result. You’ll also see a Reverse Card for a brief moment during this rank.

At rank nine