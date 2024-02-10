Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Akinari Kamiki (Sun) Social Link guide

Sun shines bright but goes down in the end.
Akinari Kamiki Sun parting ways in Persona 3 Reload.
Certain Social Links in Persona 3 Reload feel like pure fluff, but that’s not the case with Akinari Kamiki, also known as Sun. This Social Link is one of the most emotional ones in the game, and holding back your tears might be the real challenge.

Whenever I play a Persona title, I take my time to experience all the Social Links or their equivalents. For me, these mini-stories are the epitome of creative writing in games. There tends to be one Social Link everyone can relate to, and the P3 Reload Sun Social Link hits unexpectedly close to home.

How to unlock Akinari Kamiki’s (Sun) Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Akinari Kamiki Sun talking on a bench in Persona 3 Reload.
Sun is a delicate soul with a kind heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sun will be locked at first if you’re just starting your Social Links journey. He’ll also only show up on Sundays, making his Social Link slightly harder to manage compared to others. To unlock Sun’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll need to:

  • Start the Maiko Hanged Social Link and get to rank three.
  • At the third rank, Maiko will introduce you to Sun.
  • Wait until Aug. 9 to meet with Sun again.

When you visit Sun after Aug. 9, you’ll be able to start his Social Link process. He’ll be alone for this second meeting, and he’ll also have a task for you. During this meeting, Sun talks about how he lost his Red Fountain Pen, and you’ll be the help he needs.

To find Sun’s Red Fountain Pen, you’ll need to go to the dorm and speak to Koromaru, who will give the pen to you. Take this pen back to Sun to start his Social Link.

All Akinari Kamiki’s (Sun) Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

Whenever you talk to Sun, there are multiple dialogue options, but some choices are more beneficial than others when it comes to increasing your Social Link rank.

At rank one

  • You’re not like the others.
    • “Really?”
  • Dying isn’t so bad, is it? What’s the point of dragging out your time in this world, anyhow?
    • “You have a point.”

At rank two

  • Why is this only happening to me?
    • “I couldn’t say.”
  • It’s almost too much for me if I am alone.
    • “Try not to talk so much.”

At rank three

  • Do you enjoy reading books?
    • “I’d say so.”
  • Do you read books all the way through?
    • “I stop if I get bored.”

At rank four

  • I suppose I’m not doing my health any favors like this.
    • “You need to listen to your body.”

At rank five

  • How do you feel about a pink alligator?
    • Sounds fine to me.
  • So, what do you think?
    • “It sounds interesting.”

At rank six

  • That’s as far as I’ve written. I haven’t decided on an ending yet.
    • “It sounds really depressing.”

At rank seven

  • Just give me a minute so I can calm down.
    • “Take as long as you need.”
  • It’s not going to cure me anyway, right? It just eases my pain and suffering.
    • “Why did you stop?”

At rank eight

  • I’d like you to celebrate with me. As of today, I am a free individual.
    • “You finished your story?”

At rank nine

You can select both options in this rank, but I chose “I think so” since I didn’t want to disagree with Sun.

