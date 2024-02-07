Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Tanaka Devil (Man in the Suit) Socal Link guide

Learn the secrets of fortune from President Tanaka.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 05:56 pm
How to complete Tanaka Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Social Links you unlock in Persona 3 Reload give you the unique opportunity to meet several notable characters who appear in the story and create strong relationships with them. One of them is President Tanaka, also known as the man in the suit when you initially meet him.

Recommended Videos

Unlike the other Social Links you have in your journey, it can be tricky to find this character. Not only does he appear at specific dates throughout the story, you also have to go out of your way for him to appear, and it’s easy to miss him if you need to know what to look for during your playthrough. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Tanaka and maximize his Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

Should you give money to the money in the suit in Persona 3 Reload? How to unlock Tanaka Social Link

Meeting the man in the suit in Persona 3 Reload
You can find the man at the suit at Paulownia Mall in the evening. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can encounter Tanaka in the Paulownia Mall on Tuesday and Saturday evenings, and he initially appears next to the fountain at the center. You first encounter him as the man in the suit, and he offers to give you a wonderful opportunity if you choose to invest with him, which is a requirement for this Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

You need to make sure you give the man in the suit the money he requests to progress Tanaka’s Social Link forward. He asks for three separate money exchanges, so long as your Charm is at least rank four. The first is 20,000, and then the next two are 10,000. You can only find the man in the suit on Tuesday and Saturday, making it difficult to track him down. Even more troublesome is getting him to show up, which requires you to reach rank four with Maya, the Hermit Social Link.

Why won’t Tanaka show up in Persona 3 Reload?

If you need help for Tanaka to show up as the man in the suit at Paulownia Mall, make sure you have Maya at rank four. He won’t appear at the fountain until she reaches this point, which can be challenging. It means you have to give Maya the best responses during your reactions to her and to have a Hermit Persona with you when that happens. Without reaching rank four with Maya, Tanaka will never appear, and you might miss out on this Social Link or get it too late during your Persona 3 Reload playthrough.

All Tanaka Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

When you speak with Tanaka during his Social Links, there are a series of responses you can pick from. I’m going to highlight the best choices you should pick for each response, giving you the best chance to reach rank 10 for his Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. I also recommend making sure you have a Persona associated with the Devil Arcana to maximize these interactions.

At rank one

  • “Placebo”! The stress is on the middle syllable.
    • “Placebo.”
  • These are just a fraction of our unique line of products!
    • Any option

At rank two

  • These days, even a grade-schooler knows how to buy stocks online. How about you? Interested in stock trading?
    • “Maybe a little.”

At rank three

  • Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see through people’s bathing suits at the beach?
    • “Sure have!”

At rank four

  • Ugh, I just can’t concentrate. I get so worked up when I picture his face.
    • “Whose face?”
  • Then … he just stopped coming to work.
    • Any option.
  • It just makes me sick thinking about the net losses …
    • “It’s all about the money.”

At rank five

  • Just the other day, my high school organized a class reunion.
    • “Sounds fun.”

At rank six

  • Well? Do you notice anything different about me?
    • “Sort of.”
  • Which one do you think the supermarket would rather stock?
    • “The organic one.”

At rank seven

  • He said, “Thank you.”
    • “Why would he say that?”

At rank eight

  • But no matter how attractive she was, I was repulsed by her dedication to charity work.
    • “Are you going to donate?”

At rank nine

There are no choices at rank nine during your final encounter with Tanaka in Persona 3 Reload.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload
Igor, Elizabeth, and the Protagonist within the Velvet Room.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?
How to get into Club Escapade
Category:
Persona
Persona
Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Mitsuru (Empress) Social Link guide
How to answer able to see things for what they really are in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Mitsuru (Empress) Social Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Iron Dice weakness
A burning dice rolls on the floor with a Persona character speaking in the foreground.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Iron Dice weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload
Igor, Elizabeth, and the Protagonist within the Velvet Room.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?
How to get into Club Escapade
Category:
Persona
Persona
Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Mitsuru (Empress) Social Link guide
How to answer able to see things for what they really are in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Mitsuru (Empress) Social Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Iron Dice weakness
A burning dice rolls on the floor with a Persona character speaking in the foreground.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Iron Dice weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024

Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.