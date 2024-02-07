Persona 3 Reload: Hidetoshi Odagiri (Emperor) Social link guide

When you’re raising Social Links in Persona 3 Reload, you often need to tell characters what they want to hear instead of giving good advice. This is especially true when it comes to Hidetoshi Odagiri, so here’s how to boost the Emperor Arcana to Rank 10.

How to unlock Hidetoshi Odagiri Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

You have to join the Student Council, whether you like it or now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On April 27 (4/27) in Persona 3 Reload, Kirijo signs you up for the School Council without your permission. You don’t need to raise your Courage, Charm, or Academics to join; you’re in whether you like it or not.

The Student Council Room is on the second floor of the school building, just down the hall from your classroom. While you don’t have to attend any meetings to finish the game, they’re necessary for raising the Emperor Social Link—more specifically, Hidetoshi Odagiri’s Social Link, the disciplinary committee supervisor. You can attend School Council meetings every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, except holidays and during exam periods.

All Hidetoshi Odagiri Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

Emperor Arcana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At first, Hidetoshi Odagiri is a real pain. He really wants everyone to follow the rules, and if anyone breaks them, he starts pointing fingers. After finding a cigarette butt in the boys’ bathroom, he spends about half of your Social Link events talking about it and accusing other students. Despite this, if you see his story (Social Link) through to the end, he opens up, and you’ll discover why he is the way he is. To get on his good side, you should tell him what he wants to hear instead of what he needs to hear.

Tip: To get a bigger Social Link boost during these events, equip an Emperor Persona before talking to Hidetoshi.

At rank one

Some students think the school uniform should be abolished, and they’re gathering supporters. Sounds like nonsense.



At rank two

What!? You can’t decide something like that without talking to the president first! Either answer is okay here.



At rank three

This guy looks like he’s about to hit Odagiri! Either answer is okay here.

What is it? Did you need something from me? Looks like you’re hard at work.



At rank four

… Bunch of neanderthalsls. They’re the worst!



At rank five

It’s nice not having those hyenas around. Either answer is okay here.

So, you can see, we can’t exactly hold a meeting right now. You can leave if you want. But I just got here…



At rank six

About the smoker’s punishment, I mean. It seems too harsh.



At rank seven

Um, did Odagiri-san do something? Either answer is okay here.

…So, you heard all that. It wasn’t me.



At rank eight

I rambled on about rules and fairness, but all I really proved was that I was desperate for power. Don’t blame yourself (the other option seems to work too).



At rank nine