Persona 3 Reload: Mitsuru (Empress) Social Link guide

Mitsuru Kirijo is one of the final Social Links you can unlock in Persona 3 Reload. It won’t unlock for quite some time through the main story, so don’t worry if you feel like it’s taking forever for you to get a chance.

Mitsuru is an early party member you unlock to your Persona 3 Reload team. Before making her a full party member, she’s the navigator, leading you through Tartarus and ensuring you and your team can make it out alive. When you unlock her Social Link, you can become a romantic interest. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock and how to maximize Mitsuru Kirijo’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

How to unlock Mitsuru Kirijo Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

You want to choose your responses to Mitsuru carefully to rank up in her Social Link. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock the opportunity to reach Mutsuru’s Social Link by progressing through the story of Persona 3 Reload, and it becomes available after the school trip to Kyoto on Nov. 21. You can speak with Mitsuru after school on the first floor. However, your Academics must be at rank six before you can speak with her.

You can prepare for speaking with Mitsuru by slowly stacking up your character’s Academics throughout the year. Thankfully, unlike Fuuka or Yukari, you only need Academics in November, so you don’t have to feel rushed to maximize this Social Skill. I mistakenly did it far too early, well before I could speak with Mitsuru, and I would have done it later in my playthrough in the future.

All Mitsuru Kirijo Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

When you speak with Mitsuru, there are several options you can pick from to respond to her each time the two of you hang out. There is normally one superior option, and I’ve made sure to highlight those choices to ensure you can reach rank 10 with Mitsuru’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

At rank one

It’s smaller than I expected. Any option.



At rank two

Sometimes, my own ignorance truly astounds me. “Why not give it a try?”

Maybe he’s just maturing “Are you happy?”

It’s the most peculiar feeling. “Maybe you’re anxious.”



At rank three

In just a short while, we’ll be looking back on these days with nostalgia. “Did something happen?”

What does marriage mean for you? “It’s all for love.”

Am I wrong about this? Any option.



At rank four

It seems a lot of thought goes into the design and construction of a movie theater. “Glad you enjoyed it.”

She’s likely more suited to riding a motorcycle than I am, as well. “You’re not suited?”

Well, fantasizing can be fun in its own way. “Let’s go for a ride.”



At rank five

… Any option.

Even if I have to make sacrifices to do it. Any option.

This is the best solution for everyone involved. Any option.

So, I won’t run from my fate. “I’ll do something about it.”



At rank six

Or, is that too selfish a request? “I don’t mind at all.”



At rank seven

Talking to you has become something of an outlet for me. Heh, I’m sure you’re sick of it by now. “Vent all you want.”

Keep in mind, this is a what-if scenario. “That’s up to you.”

How dare you say that!? “Don’t insult her father!”

Please excuse me. “Don’t give in.”



At rank eight

I’m sorry for what happened last time. “It made me happy.”

I just didn’t think I’d end up shouting them in public like that. Any option.

A notification appears saying, “ I better choose my words carefully here,” indicating you have a choice to enter a romantic relationship with Mitsuru, or remain friends. I feel like I’m going to die of embarrassment “I love you too” – Relationship. “I’m sorry, but …” – Friendship

indicating you have a choice to enter a romantic relationship with Mitsuru, or remain friends. I’ve been thinking about this for a while, but the way you address me. Any option



At rank nine (friendship)

The battery and tire pressure look good. And I’ve already changed the oil, so that’s fine. Any option.

When this is all over, let’s take this motorcycle and go on a trip somewhere together. “Great idea.”



At rank nine (relationship)