Persona 3 Relaod: Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) Social Link guide

Fuuka Yamagishi is a party member in Persona 3 Reload, but she’s also a Social Link. You can unlock her as you progress through the story, and there are a few requirements you need to meet before this happens.

Not only is Fuuka a Social Link, but she is a romantic interest you can choose to begin dating. You need to make sure you remain single to make it happen, which might be slightly tricky due to the many options available throughout the playthrough. Even if you only want to remain friends with Fuuka, it’s important also that you say the correct things to her. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking and maximizing Fukka Yamagishi’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

How to unlock Fuuka Yamagishi Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

You need to have the best answers when speaking with Fuuka to max out her Social Link. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fuuka becomes an available Social Link shortly after you unlock the Art Club Social Link with Keisuke Hirage, who appears on June 16 in Persona 3 Reload. After Keisuke’s Social Link reaches rank one, Fuuka becomes available after school, and you can spend time with her on Monday, Friday, and Saturday.

Beyond unlocking Keisuke’s Social Link, another vital component to speaking with Fuuka is reaching rank six with Courage. You have to reach the maximum level of this Social Skill to talk to her, and that means you need to start working on this relatively early in your campaign, more than you would have to do Academics or Charm. Some of the best ways to quickly increase your Courage are to play the horror game at the arcade, watch a movie at the theater, or eat at the Wilduck Burger.

All Fuuka Yamagishi Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

After increasing your Courage enough to speak with Fuuka, it’s time to have the best conversations with her. You can pick from several reactions each time you talk with Fuuka, but we highlight the best choices so you can increase your bond and reach rank 10 with Fuuka’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

At rank one

Maybe I should give him some food. What do you think? “Sure”

Sorry. I can’t let you eat this. Any option.

I don’t think I can do this alone. Can I … count on you to help? “Sure thing.”



At rank two

I still don’t have a feel for how much salt to add. How do you do it? “Just a dash, or two.”

Oh, sorry. I know you’re trying to help me, and all I’m doing is being negative. “Just take it slow.”

Hmmm … But in that case, I can’t really read while cooking. I wouldn’t want to get the pages dirty. Any option.



At rank three

But I couldn’t really decide, and I wasn’t sure how to use whatever I’d buy. Any option.

And it’s not like I have any other redeeming qualities. “You’re a hard worker.”

Not to mention that I’m kind of embarrassed about it all. I mean, It’s not a very feminine hobby. “That’s not true.”



At rank four

Well, how is it? “You did a great job.”

Because I don’t think I could have made it this far with you. “I’m glad I could help.”

This might be the reason why I made such good rice balls. Because I was thinking about who was going to eat them. “Can you make more sometime?



At rank five

I promise I’m going to do the best I can. So can I count on you? “Of course.”

I know I don’t seem very reliable, but I want to make myself a useful member of the team. “That’s the spirit.”



At rank six

…. Any option.

I mentioned that I don’t really like going to bookstores. Any option.

She even threatened to show my parents. “That’s messed up.”

I’m sure it’s because you’re our leader. That’s why I depend on you so much. Any option.



At rank seven

How are you able to tell yourself that things will work out in the end? Any option.

Will that be the end of us spending time together like this? Any option.



At rank eight

She said, “When you’re friends, you don’t keep score.” Any option.

I want to be together with you, forever. Any option.

A notification appears saying, “I better choose my words carefully here,” indicating you have the choice to enter a romantic relationship with Fuuka, or remain friends. “I love you, Fuuka.” – Relationship “We’ll always be friends.” – Friendship

indicating you have the choice to enter a romantic relationship with Fuuka, or remain friends.

At rank nine (friendship)

Remember how I told you I was pretty good with machines? Well, how are they? “I love them!”



At rank nine (relationship)