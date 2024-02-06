Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Relaod: Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) Social Link guide

Have the best friendship or relationship with Fuuka Yamagishi.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 06:23 pm
How to complete Fuuka Yamagishi Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fuuka Yamagishi is a party member in Persona 3 Reload, but she’s also a Social Link. You can unlock her as you progress through the story, and there are a few requirements you need to meet before this happens.

Recommended Videos

Not only is Fuuka a Social Link, but she is a romantic interest you can choose to begin dating. You need to make sure you remain single to make it happen, which might be slightly tricky due to the many options available throughout the playthrough. Even if you only want to remain friends with Fuuka, it’s important also that you say the correct things to her. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking and maximizing Fukka Yamagishi’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

How to unlock Fuuka Yamagishi Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

All Fuuka Yamagishi Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload
You need to have the best answers when speaking with Fuuka to max out her Social Link. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fuuka becomes an available Social Link shortly after you unlock the Art Club Social Link with Keisuke Hirage, who appears on June 16 in Persona 3 Reload. After Keisuke’s Social Link reaches rank one, Fuuka becomes available after school, and you can spend time with her on Monday, Friday, and Saturday.

Beyond unlocking Keisuke’s Social Link, another vital component to speaking with Fuuka is reaching rank six with Courage. You have to reach the maximum level of this Social Skill to talk to her, and that means you need to start working on this relatively early in your campaign, more than you would have to do Academics or Charm. Some of the best ways to quickly increase your Courage are to play the horror game at the arcade, watch a movie at the theater, or eat at the Wilduck Burger.

All Fuuka Yamagishi Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

After increasing your Courage enough to speak with Fuuka, it’s time to have the best conversations with her. You can pick from several reactions each time you talk with Fuuka, but we highlight the best choices so you can increase your bond and reach rank 10 with Fuuka’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

At rank one

  • Maybe I should give him some food. What do you think?
    • “Sure”
  • Sorry. I can’t let you eat this.
    • Any option.
  • I don’t think I can do this alone. Can I … count on you to help?
    • “Sure thing.”

At rank two

  • I still don’t have a feel for how much salt to add. How do you do it?
    • “Just a dash, or two.”
  • Oh, sorry. I know you’re trying to help me, and all I’m doing is being negative.
    • “Just take it slow.”
  • Hmmm … But in that case, I can’t really read while cooking. I wouldn’t want to get the pages dirty.
    • Any option.

At rank three

  • But I couldn’t really decide, and I wasn’t sure how to use whatever I’d buy.
    • Any option.
  • And it’s not like I have any other redeeming qualities.
    • “You’re a hard worker.”
  • Not to mention that I’m kind of embarrassed about it all. I mean, It’s not a very feminine hobby.
    • “That’s not true.”

At rank four

  • Well, how is it?
    • “You did a great job.”
  • Because I don’t think I could have made it this far with you.
    • “I’m glad I could help.”
  • This might be the reason why I made such good rice balls. Because I was thinking about who was going to eat them.
    • “Can you make more sometime?

At rank five

  • I promise I’m going to do the best I can. So can I count on you?
    • “Of course.”
  • I know I don’t seem very reliable, but I want to make myself a useful member of the team.
    • “That’s the spirit.”

At rank six

  • ….
    • Any option.
  • I mentioned that I don’t really like going to bookstores.
    • Any option.
  • She even threatened to show my parents.
    • “That’s messed up.”
  • I’m sure it’s because you’re our leader. That’s why I depend on you so much.
    • Any option.

At rank seven

  • How are you able to tell yourself that things will work out in the end?
    • Any option.
  • Will that be the end of us spending time together like this?
    • Any option.

At rank eight

  • She said, “When you’re friends, you don’t keep score.”
    • Any option.
  • I want to be together with you, forever.
    • Any option.
  • A notification appears saying, “I better choose my words carefully here,” indicating you have the choice to enter a romantic relationship with Fuuka, or remain friends.
    • “I love you, Fuuka.” – Relationship
    • “We’ll always be friends.” – Friendship

At rank nine (friendship)

  • Remember how I told you I was pretty good with machines? Well, how are they?
    • “I love them!”

At rank nine (relationship)

  • Sorry, I don’t know what I’m talking about.
    • Any choice.
  • As long as I have you, I don’t think I’ll lose my way.
    • “I’m always here for you.”
  • So, what do you think?
    • “I love them!”
related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
The leader after activating his first Persona
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide
How to complete Old Couple Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict weaknesses
Deviant Convict
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict weaknesses
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How long is Persona 3 Reload?
Black-haired character holding a weapon.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How long is Persona 3 Reload?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Social Links in Persona 3 Reload
Cast of characters in Persona 3 reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Social Links in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
The leader after activating his first Persona
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide
How to complete Old Couple Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict weaknesses
Deviant Convict
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Tome of Atrophy and Deviant Convict weaknesses
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How long is Persona 3 Reload?
Black-haired character holding a weapon.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How long is Persona 3 Reload?
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Social Links in Persona 3 Reload
Cast of characters in Persona 3 reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Social Links in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024

Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.