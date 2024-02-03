Persona 3 Reload: Mutatsu Old Monk Tower Social Link guide

After progressing to level four in the Strength Social Link in Persona 3 Reload, you will gain access to the Tower Social Link late at night.

Recommended Videos

This will come after talking to Yuko as soon as you hit rank four in the Strength social link option the next chance you get. She will inform you of an Old Monk, which will spawn him in a certain location.

How to talk to the monk in Club Escapade at Paulownia Mall in Persona 3 Reload?

Bravery test. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Mutatsu social link questline in Persona 3 Reload, you need to have Courage rank two and enter Club Escapade at Paulownia Mall at night. The Monk won’t always be there so be sure to check your map to see if a social card icon appears about Paulownia Mall to indicate that he is there.

After you talk to him he will then ask you to get him a drink. Head downstairs and find the bartender, this will begin the quest.

What is the drink order for the bartender in Persona 3 Reload?

Ger the correct order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking the Monk and going downstairs to the bartender, you will need to talk to those in the club and get their orders correct to unlock the Tower Social Link and start ranking it up. You don’t need to talk to all of the people in the club, and instead can just tell the bartender the drinks in this order to progress.

Margarita Bloody Mary Screwdriver Oolong tea

Which answers should I choose in Mutatsu’s Persona 3 Reload Tower Social Link?

Rank two

None of your business.

How should I address you?

Rank three

I don’t have any friends.

Rank four

Yeah, that might look cool.

Rank five

I have enough.

No.

Rank six

You should go home.

Do you have any coworkers

Rank seven

You probably shouldn’t…

Rank eight

Dad?

None of your business.

It doesn’t matter what you choose.

Are you running away?

Rank nine

It doesn’t matter what you choose.

Rank 10