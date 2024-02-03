Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Mutatsu Old Monk Tower Social Link guide

Bravery Test
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 3, 2024 04:35 pm
Old Monk time. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Old Monk is Drunk in Persona 3 Reload

After progressing to level four in the Strength Social Link in Persona 3 Reload, you will gain access to the Tower Social Link late at night.

Recommended Videos

This will come after talking to Yuko as soon as you hit rank four in the Strength social link option the next chance you get. She will inform you of an Old Monk, which will spawn him in a certain location.

How to talk to the monk in Club Escapade at Paulownia Mall in Persona 3 Reload?

Becoming brave in Persona 3 Reload
Bravery test. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Mutatsu social link questline in Persona 3 Reload, you need to have Courage rank two and enter Club Escapade at Paulownia Mall at night. The Monk won’t always be there so be sure to check your map to see if a social card icon appears about Paulownia Mall to indicate that he is there.

After you talk to him he will then ask you to get him a drink. Head downstairs and find the bartender, this will begin the quest.

What is the drink order for the bartender in Persona 3 Reload?

Get the orders right in Persona 3 Reload
Ger the correct order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking the Monk and going downstairs to the bartender, you will need to talk to those in the club and get their orders correct to unlock the Tower Social Link and start ranking it up. You don’t need to talk to all of the people in the club, and instead can just tell the bartender the drinks in this order to progress.

  1. Margarita 
  2. Bloody Mary
  3. Screwdriver
  4. Oolong tea

Which answers should I choose in Mutatsu’s Persona 3 Reload Tower Social Link?

Rank two

  • None of your business.
  • How should I address you?

Rank three

  • I don’t have any friends.

Rank four

  • Yeah, that might look cool.

Rank five

  • I have enough.
  • No.

Rank six

  • You should go home.
  • Do you have any coworkers

Rank seven

  • You probably shouldn’t…

Rank eight

  • Dad?
  • None of your business.
  • It doesn’t matter what you choose.
  • Are you running away?

Rank nine

  • It doesn’t matter what you choose.

Rank 10

  • That’s awesome!
related content
Read Article How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Persona 5 outfits
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Clairvoyant Relic weakness
Clairvoyant boss persona 3 reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Clairvoyant Relic weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 3, 2024
Read Article How to change your party in Persona 3 Reload
A Persona 3 party
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to change your party in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Maya Hermit Social Link guide
Maya Online Game Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Maya Hermit Social Link guide
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Swift Axle weakness
The Swift Axle Gatekeeper boss
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Swift Axle weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Persona 5 outfits
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to redeem your Persona 3 Reload pre-order bonuses
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Clairvoyant Relic weakness
Clairvoyant boss persona 3 reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Clairvoyant Relic weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 3, 2024
Read Article How to change your party in Persona 3 Reload
A Persona 3 party
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to change your party in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Maya Hermit Social Link guide
Maya Online Game Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Maya Hermit Social Link guide
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 3, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Swift Axle weakness
The Swift Axle Gatekeeper boss
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Swift Axle weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 3, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.