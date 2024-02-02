Club Escapade is one of the several locations you can visit in Persona 3 Reload. It’s one of the first locations you have the chance to visit that won’t let you in immediately, forcing you to reach a particular level of Courage before you can enter.

The amount of Courage you need to earn is specific and shouldn’t take too long to achieve. However, you want to ensure you focus on certain activities throughout the day after school and in the evening to help level it up before you go inside. Here’s what you need to know about how to get into Club Escapade in Persona 3 Reload.

How to unlock Club Escapade in Persona 3 Reload

You need to reach Courage level two to enter Club Escapade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to access Club Escapade is to reach the second level of Courage in Persona 3 Reload, Ordinary. After reaching this level, make your way to Club Escapade any time in the evenings, and you can now open the front door.

Some recommended activities for leveling up your Courage early in Persona 3 Reload include sleeping in class, eating at Wilduck Burger, or working at the Café part-time in the evenings. These are some of the faster ways to level up Courage, but there are other opportunities as you progress through the main campaign.

There are several events that unlock when you gain access to Club Escapade. There’s a luxury shop at the bar where you can buy high-priced items and a fortune teller on the ground floor. The fortune teller is how you increase the chances of rare or powerful Shadows appearing in the Dark Hour, but only for the evening. If you make use of the fortune teller that night, make sure to visit Tartarus on the same day, or you miss out on the increased bonuses for these difficult enemies and their rewards.

You can meet Mutatsu while exploring Club Escapade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s also a Social Link you can meet on the second floor of Club Escapade, a drunk monk named Mutatsu. If you miss out on exploring Club Escapade, there’s a good chance you might not have the option to speak with him and unlock Arcana, the Tower. Like many Social Links in Persona 3 Reload, making time for Mutatsu is always a good idea. You can miss out on opportunities to build on this relationship if you don’t speak with him often enough, even if you can’t build up your bond with him.

You can only visit Club Escapade during the evenings. Thankfully, many activities won’t take up the rest of your night unless you progress your bond with Mutatsu and level up his Social Link in Persona 3 Reload. Beyond this, you can unlock this location relatively early in your playthrough and visit it any time before you visit Tartarus.