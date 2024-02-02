Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?

You have to make multiple decisions in Persona 3 Reload surrounding your time management skills, and choosing to sleep in class is one of them. Every so often, a teacher’s lecture might not be interesting, and you have the option to fall asleep.

The option is a good opportunity to get some rest, but it’s also a way to increase your Courage, a Social Skill you need to build up throughout your playthrough. You also have the option to tough it out and remain awake throughout the rest of the lecture. Here’s what you need to know about if you should fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload.

Is it better to sleep or stay awake in class in Persona 3 Reload?

You have the choice to close your eyes or stay awake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The choice comes down to whether you want to increase your Courage or your Charm and Social Skills in Persona 3 Reload. If you’re maxed out on Courage, make sure you stay awake. But sleeping in class is a good choice if you have the maximum amount of Charm.

From my experience, there have been no adverse effects on sleeping in class. I did not miss out on classroom questions, and I did not lack any way to increase my Academics. Instead, it felt like a choice between wanting to increase my Courage or Charm stat. As I progressed into July, my Courage reached the highest level, Badass, and I continued to stay awake in class. None of the teachers asked me additional questions, which meant I never missed out on these opportunities to prepare for exams.

The original Persona 3 game had several more consequences and benefits to sleeping in class or choosing to stay awake. These did not carry over into Persona 3 Reload, making this option a much easier decision. You can think of this opportunity as a free way to increase these important Social Stats without spending money or precious time outside school. If you’re trying to unlock a potential Social Link with a character blocked off from you because you don’t have high enough Courage or Charm, this is a great opportunity to increase it before you speak with them again.

The choice between staying awake and falling asleep in class won’t appear often during your Persona 3 Reload playthrough. These factor into your time management, which means you might want to think about what day it is and what activities you plan to do after school.