Persona 3 Reload: All Yuko Strength Social Link answers

Persona 3 Reload has many Social Links you can meet and befriend. One of these Social Links is Yuko Nishiwaki, the protagonist’s reliable track and field manager, whom they meet at Gekkoukan High.

If you were wondering how to befriend or potentially romance Yuko in Persona 3 Reload, look no further, as this guide will give you all the best dialogue answers that will help you advance the Social Link as quickly and efficiently as possible.

How to find and unlock Yuko Nishiwaki Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

It'll take multiple attempts to hang out with Yuko.

To meet Yuko and advance the Strength Arcana Social Link, you must first meet and begin the Chariot Social Link Kazushi Miyamoto, the track and field club captain. To meet both of them, you’ll have to join the club after the game gives you hints that clubs are now available to join. To get there, use the Select Map to head to the gym hallway and walk towards the red door that’ll trigger a scene. Then you’ll officially join the club and have the chance to meet Yuko after school.

You’ll need to talk to her at least twice before you can begin her Social Link. Yuko is located in the 2F Classroom Hallway in Gekkoukan High and is available on Wednesdays and Saturdays, after school. It’s worth mentioning that she won’t be available a week before any exams. The first time you meet her, she’ll decline the hangout, but the second time, she’ll accept, and you can then begin the Social Link. After your first hangout with Yuko, you’ll be free to spend time with her whenever she’s available. As a tip, bringing any Persona of the Strength Arcana to each hangout will help you rank up her Social Link much faster.

All Yuko Nishiwaki Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

There are right and wrong options.

Here are all the options you need to choose to rank up the Strength Arcana Social Link. You can pick any dialogue option during conversations, but the highlighted answers below are the best options for ranking up faster.

Rank one

…How about you? Are you enjoying track and field?

Any option

Rank two

Also, I wasn’t really in the mental state to do this alone today.

You did good.

And before I knew it, I’d dozed off. I ended up handing in a blank paper.

It wasn’t your fault.

But come on, it’s way too early to worry about the future, isn’t it? We’re still just teenagers!

That’s true.

Rank three

Going that far would’ve been crossing the line.

Any option

Sorry you got dragged into that.

Don’t worry about it.

They call you my boyfriend. That must have made you feel awkward, huh?

I’m honored.

I don’t mind.

Rank four

What do you think I should do?

Any option

I mean, why not, right? Please? Honestly, I don’t think I can handle it on my own.

Sure thing.

Rank five

Elementary school kids really learn fast, don’t you think?

It’s because you teach so well.

Should I change the training routine? Maybe they shouldn’t be running more.

You shouldn’t change it.

I trust whatever you decide, Yuko.

Rank six

Oh, why don’t you give them some advice too?

You guys got this.

Show some guts!

Age difference really matters when you’re as young as they are. Do you really think they can beat the sixth graders?

As long as we believe in them.

Rank seven

They called you my boyfriend till the very end…

Any option

It’s like the kids have left the nest…

Are you relieved?

Maybe we should throw a little party. You know, to celebrate our first attempt at coaching.

Let’s do it.

Rank eight

I was out buying stuff that might be useful for running practice, and I ran out of money.

Any option

Hmm… Oh, do you like children?

I do.

Would you want it to be a boy or a girl?

A boy.

A girl.

Rank nine

The last question asked at rank nine is very important, as whichever option you choose will determine if you’ll enter a relationship with Yuko or stay friends with her.

All it did was make me more confused than I originally was. Guess I’ll have to go ask again tomorrow.

Any option

Can you guess what it is?

An instructor?

I realized now that I might’ve been relying too much on you.

Any option

Are you like this… just with me? N-No, no, th-that can’t be it, huh…

It’s because I love you. – Relationship

It’s because you’re a close friend. – Friendship

Rank ten – Friendship

Ugh, this is so heavy. I shouldn’t have crammed everything in there…

Want me to carry it?

It hasn’t even been that long since we coached those kids though, huh?

That’s just how fulfilling it was.

Kinda makes me wanna do it all again. What about you?

If the opportunity arises.

Rank ten – Romance

I guess I could’ve told you this next part at school, but I wanted to talk somewhere quiet.

Is it important?

What is it?

I know they were kind of a handful, but they also have an endearing side to them, don’t you think?

Yeah.

Because today… Well, my parents aren’t home, so…