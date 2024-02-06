Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide

The Social Links in Persona 3 Reload are tedious opportunities to meet several unique characters throughout your playthrough. The Hierophant Social Link is associated with the Old Couple, who owns the bookstore at Iwatodai Strip Mall, and they’re an optional Social Link you have to unlock.

You have to go out of your way to interact with these two at their bookstore throughout the week. Although their schedule is relatively open, making time for them can be difficult, and you want to say the correct things to maximize your relationship with them.

Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock and maximize the Old Couple Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

How to unlock the Old Couple Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

You can meet the Old Couple at the Iwatodai Strip Mall every day after school, except Monday. When you enter the Bookworms bookstore, they will introduce themselves and ask that you bring them a tree you can find at your school in Persona 3 Reload.

It’s called a Persimmon Tree, and you can find it on the left side of the corridor between the first floor and the gym. After speaking with the old couple, approach the tree to interact with it and bring a leaf back to them. Completing this task begins your first interaction with these two, unlocking their Social Link for the rest of your Persona 3 Reload playthrough. These interactions are similar to the other Social Links, like Kenji and Chihiro.

All Old Couple Social Link answers in Persona 3 Reload

You can pick from multiple answers whenever you spend time with the Old Couple in Persona 3 Reload, but here we highlight the best options for you to select to optimize the time you spend with them to reach rank 10.

At rank one

What was your name again? “Character Name”

Someone gave it to me, but I have more than enough. Go ahead and take it. “Thank you”



At rank two

I don’t see it anywhere… “Looking for something?”

I’m looking for my glasses – Er, not my glasses, my wallet! I can’t seem to find it. “Can I help?”

I am one as well! I am a student at Gekkoukan. Any option.

On his way home from work, he got into an accident. He was hit by a dump truck driver who was drunk on the job. Any option.



At rank three

My wife just headed out to Gekkoukan. “I should go too.”

Do you know anything about this? “I’m worried.”



At rank four

We’ve been feeling a bit guilty for troubling you about the Persimmon tree. “I wouldn’t worry about it.”

Why now? Why do they want to cut it down now? Any option.



At rank five

If we lose that tree, it would be like losing our son all over again. “Please don’t fight.”

Unfortunately, that just reminded my dear of the pain we felt the day our son died. Any option.



At rank six

Ah. “What happened?”

They say the tree is a memorial to their former teacher. They don’t want it to be cut down. “That’s great.”

You must be the one who called on them for this, right? Any option.



At rank seven

Who do you think it was? Here’s a hint: “signature” “A petitioner?”

He’s already gathered a number of signatures from students who were in our son’s class. Any option.

I have to tell my son the good news! “Sure, let’s go.”



At rank eight

What, is that surprising? I’m actually quite the net surfer, you know! Any option.

Are you curious about the letter? Excited, perhaps? Even exhilarated? Any option.



At rank nine