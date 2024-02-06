How to fuse Personas in Persona 3 Reload

If you want a bigger, better, and stronger Persona as you ascend the Tarturus tower, here’s everything you need to know about fusing in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload: Fuse Persona guide

The Velvet Room is to the left of the Tartarus: Entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Imagine you have a deck of Pokémon cards and can combine their abilities to create a new Pokémon. Naturally, this combination would be more powerful than the original Pokémon. This is how fusion works in Persona 3 Reload. But before experimenting, you must complete floor five of Tarturus. This will unlock every fusion method in the Velvet Room.

The Velvet Room unlocks once you officially enter the Tarturus tower. You’ll find the Velvet Room on the first floor, also known as Tarturus: Entrance. Head to the Velvet Room after floor five and speak to Elizabeth to start fusing. This will open the menu, where you have three choices.

Select Fusion when you talk to Elizabeth in the Velvet Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Select Fusion where Dyad Fusion, Special Fusion, and Search Fusion appear. Here are the main differences between each fusion type.

Dyad Fusion

Combine Personas based on their Arcana, level, and skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first is Dyad Fusion. This method simply fuses two Personas from your list of acquired Persona together. You’ll lose both Personas in the fuse, making space for your new and (hopefully) more powerful Persona.

Social Links affect the strength of your fused Persona. Every character you bond with in Persona 3 Reload has an Arcana linked to them. You’ll know what this is after initiating a bond or selecting a specific choice with said character. For example, Tomochika (the classmate obsessed with Takeba) has a Magician Arcana. This means you’ll want a Magician Persona equipped while interacting with Tomochika.

Social Link affects the chosen Arcana based on the two Personas you are fusing. A high Social Link gives the new Persona extra experience points, granting it more power and greater skill than the original Personas.

Special Fusion

Do you have Persona powerful enough to fuse? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second method is Special Fusion. This fuses three or more Personas. The result is more powerful than the more basic Dyad Fusion. This combines three or more Arcana types based on what you already have in your arsenal to craft a new typing. Unlike the standard fusion method, Special Fusion requires higher-leveled Personas to fuse.

Your Social Link once again affects the final Persona’s power. You’ll gain more power by having your Arcana Social Link as high as possible before you fuse. So make sure to use your Personas before experimenting so the Social Link increases and reaches a high enough level in a Special Fusion. Special Personas created through Special Fusion can only be obtained through this method.

Fusion Search

See the result of your fusion before you start the process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Search Fusion shows a list of Personas you could create with the Personas already in your collection. This method shows a list of possible Personas and their Arcana typing you could fuse rather than going in blind with the Dyad Fusion. But each result has different level requirements from your already acquired Personas.

Each skill the original Personas possess can be passed down to the new Persona. You can use Incense Cards to enhance the original Personas’ abilities; these then pass to the new Persona through fusion. Personas’ skills can be altered with Skill Cards. If a Persona has eight skills, a new skill can replace these, similar to adjusting the move set for a Pokémon as they level up.

Fusion accidents

Avoid fusing on a new moon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The phase of the moon alters which skill the Persona inherits. Depending on its crescent and if it’s a new moon, your new Persona could have significant skill changes where a fusion accident occurs. In the case of a fusion accident, the new Persona may not be as viable as it could have been.

A fusion accident can give you a great Persona or a terrible one. The results are unknown as you gamble when fusing Personas. While the fusion accident’s result wasn’t intended, the skill of the new Persona can vary from a high-level Persona as seen in locked Compendium Personas, or at a lower level than your original Personas.

Repeated fusion can also determine whether you experience an accident. Only use one type of fusing technique with every Velvet Room visit to reduce the possibility of a fusion accident. We recommend saving before you fuse and reload if there are any problems.