How to fuse Alilat in Persona 3 Reload

Alilat may be worth the trouble.
Pedro Peres
Published: Feb 21, 2024 11:55 am
Alilat takes the form of an inscribed Black Pillar in Persona 3 Reload.
Romancing Mitsuru is probably the biggest payoff from maxing out her Social Link, but Alilat is a close second.

Alilat is tied for the biggest base Magic stat in the game, making this Persona a great option as you go through the 80s. It’s fitting that it also boasts incredible Ice skills, with access to a top-tier Fire skill and Repel Fire—one of its two weaknesses—as you level it up. And if you can spare the materials, she makes a best-in-slot weapon for Mitsuru.

Here’s what you need to know about fusing Alilat in Persona 3 Reload.

Alilat Persona fusion, requirements, and abilities

Before you can fuse Alilat, you need to max out the Empress Social Link with Mitsuru, which requires Academics rank six and only becomes available at the end of November. If you’re planning to make a move on her, be sure to max out the Social Links with your other paramours unless you want repercussions for dating multiple people.

You can fuse Alilat with a series of Personas, though they’ll likely require you to max out some Social Links before you can get them. Since Alilat comes at level 84 by default, you need to be able to fuse level 84 Personas before making it. Two combinations we’ve used are:

Alilat has access to Ice, Electricity, and Fire damage by default, though it also inherits a wealth of elemental magic from its fusions. (Ma)bufudyne, Diamond Dust, Maziodyne, and Inferno round out its repertoire if you can level it up, with Repel Fire as a way to offset one of its two weaknesses (the other being Dark).

Leveling Alilat will give you access to the Black Pillar Shard Heart Item. You can use that and a Dead Moon’s Husk at Mayoido Antiques to make Mitsuru a Kokuseki Senjin sword, which has 425 attack, 95 accuracy. It also grants Mitsuru five points to all stats and Magic Ability, boosting her Magic damage by 25 percent. Not bad at all, even though the material is hard to come by.

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.