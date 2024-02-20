Category:
Persona 3 Reload: All Heart items and how to get them

They make excellent weapons.
Anish Nair
Published: Feb 20, 2024
An image of Messiah being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload lets you fuse a variety of Personas based on mythical figures from various cultures across the globe, with some letting you acquire special unique Heart Items. These items are then used for different reasons.

Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload, explained

An image showcasing Heart Items next to a Persona in Persona 3 Reload.
The heart symbol shows if a Persona holds a Heart Item. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Persona 3 Reload, certain Personas have a chance to bear a Heart Item. These special items will show up when you first fuse that Persona, with Igor informing you if a certain Persona has one. This is indicated by a Heart icon in their Compendium entry and it will show what item you can acquire from them.

Every Persona that can create Heart Items will produce different ones, and certain Personas will also produce Heart Items unique to them. These Heart Items can then be taken to the Mayoido Antique Shop to create special weapons and armor. Depending on the quality of the Heart Item, you may end up with gear stronger than your current level will allow you to acquire.

An image of Jack-o'-Lantern showcasing his Heart Item in Persona 3 Reload.
Heart Items will unlock when a Persona maxes out. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Heart Items can be acquired by leveling up a Persona after fusing them to the point where they learn their final skill. Once the skill is unlocked, the Heart Item will unlock too. For this reason, we recommend fusing these Personas when you have a great Social Link Bonus to make the most out of a fusion. This technique also works with Special Fusions.

For the sake of clarity, we have created a list that showcases every Heart Item in Persona 3 Reload and how you can acquire them.

How to get all Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload

There are several Heart Items tied to different Personas. If you are looking for a specific Heart Item, you will be able to find them here. Unique Heart Items will be marked in bold.

PersonaFusion levelHeart Item
Abaddon76Abyssal King Tooth
Alice68Soul Sea Drop
Alilat84Black Pillar Shard
Ananta73Soul Sea Drop
Arahabaki68Clay God Fragment
Asura85Carnage King’s Gear
Atavaka72Wisdom King’s Locks
Atropos56Soul Sea Drop
Attis73Sacrifice God Wrap
Black Frost37Black Frostbite
Byakko63King of Beasts Fang
Chernobog56Soul Sea Drop
Chi You86Bull Warrior Horns
Clotho37Soul Sea Droplet
Cu Chulainn40Fetching Hero’s Comb
Cybele67Earth Goddess Ring
Dominion42Soul Sea Droplet
Flauros33Soul Sea Droplet
Fortuna15Soul Sea Driblet
Futsunushi74Sword God Steel
Gabriel62Soul Sea Drop
Genbu30Soul Sea Driblet
Hell Biker65Hell’s Muffler
Horus67Eye of Wadjet
Houou70Soul Sea Drop
Hua Po19Soul Sea Driblet
Jack FrostEightJacktite
Jack-o’-Lantern15Jacktite
Jatayu55Soul Sea Drop
Kali63Soul Sea Drop
Kikuri-Hime61Soul Sea Drop
Kohryu71God Dragon Whiskers
Lachesis44Soul Sea Droplet
Lakshmi73Goddess Water Lily
Lamia25Soul Sea Driblet
Lilith65Soul Sea Drop
Loa33Soul Sea Droplet
Lucifer89Fallen Angel Wing
Mara75Mara’s Head
Masakado79Emperor’s Sake Cup
Melchizedek66Immortal Angel Core
Messiah91Savior’s Augite
Metatron87Contract Angel Wing
Michael70Archangel Wings
Mother Harlot77Soul Sea Drop
Narcissus23Soul Sea Driblet
Nebiros52Unholy Wooden Doll
Norn65Second Hand of Fate
Oberon16Soul Sea Driblet
Odin74Eyepatch of Wisdom
Oni31Soul Sea Driblet
Parvati48Soul Sea Droplet
Rangda50Soul Sea Droplet
Sandalphon80Prayer Angel Garland
Sarasvati32Soul Sea Driblet
Sati29Soul Sea Driblet
Saturnus76Black Sun Candle
Scathach75Preceptress Silk
Seiryu38Soul Sea Droplet
Shiva82Destroyer’s Drums
Siegfried54Nibelung Ore
Skadi68Shadow Lipstick
Succubus47Soul Sea Droplet
Surt60Muspell Rock
Susano-o77Susano-o’s Cloth
Suzaku55Soul Sea Drop
Take-Minakata20Soul Sea Driblet
Thanatos78Jaw of Death
Thor64Thunder Whetstone
Titania49Soul Sea Droplet
Unicorn11Soul Sea Driblet
Vishnu78Preservation Conch
Yamata-no-Orochi25Soul Sea Driblet
Yurlungur71Rainbow Snake Scale

How to use Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload

An image of the player talking to the Antique Shop owner in Persona 3 Reload.
For all of your gear fusing needs. Image via Atlus.

Depending on the Heart Item you have, you can fuse different gear that is useful for certain stages in the game. With your Heart Items in hand, head down to Mayoido Antiques in Paulownia Mall and talk to the shop owner to begin crafting special gear.

Common Heart Items fusion equipment

We start with the three most common Heart items in Persona 3 Reload: Soul Sea Driblet, Soul Sea Droplet, and Soul Sea Drop.

  • Soul Sea Driblet: The first tier of the Soul Sea items. You can use them to make Fire Bracers, Ice Bracers, Thunder Bracers, and Wind Bracers among other strong armor. In terms of weapons, you can’t go wrong with Holy Knight Sword, Gale Bow, and Blessed Lance.
  • Soul Sea Droplet: The second tier of the Soul Sea items. You can make enhancing items like Power Enhancer, Guard Enhancer, Speed Enhancer, and Critical Enhancer. Accessories like the Red Shawl, Blue Shawl, Yellow Shawl, and Green Shawl are great additions too.
  • Soul Sea Drop: The third tier of the Soul Sea items. Great accessories like the Power Transmitter, Guard Transmitter, and Speed Transmitter can be created with this item. Weapons such as Pandemonium, Amakuni, and Underworld Kunai are good options too.

Here are all of the fusion options for the three common Heart Items.

Fusion equipmentHeart ItemGear typeEquippable
Alarm WatchSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
AlicornSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
AmakuniSoul Sea DropOne-handed SwordProtagonist
Amulet of VertigoSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone
Blazing GreatswordSoul Sea DropletTwo-handed SwordJunpei
Blessed LanceSoul Sea DribletSpearKen
Blue ShawlSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone
Critical EnhancerSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone
Ergotite LegsSoul Sea DribletArmorAigis
ErinysSoul Sea DropletRapierMitsuru
Fallen Noble ArmorSoul Sea DropArmorAnyone
Fifth NumberSoul Sea DropletArmorAigis
Fire BracersSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
Flaring FlareSoul Sea DribletArmorYukari
Free WalkersSoul Sea DropletBootsAigis
Gale BowSoul Sea DribletBowYukari
Genbu’s LeggingsSoul Sea DribletBootsAnyone
Green ShawlSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone
Guard EnhancerSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone
Guard TransmitterSoul Sea DropAccessoryAnyone
HazakuraSoul Sea DropletKnifeKoromaru
Holy Knight SwordSoul Sea DribletOne-handed SwordProtagonist
Ice BracersSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
KugelbeinSoul Sea DropBootsAigis
Narcissus FlowerSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
Night FalconSoul Sea DribletRapierMitsuru
PandemoniumSoul Sea DropGunAigis
Papillon MethodSoul Sea DropArmorAigis
Power EnhancerSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone
Power TransmitterSoul Sea DropAccessoryAnyone
Red ShawlSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone
Ring of SerenitySoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
Serpent’s EyeSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
Speed EnhancerSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone
Speed TransmitterSoul Sea DropAccessoryAnyone
Staunch AnkletsSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
Thunder BracersSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
Thunder KnucklesSoul Sea DropletGlovesAkihiko
Unbreakable CageSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
Underworld KunaiSoul Sea DropKnifeKoromaru
Ver.0 ArmorSoul Sea DribletAigisArmor
Wind BracersSoul Sea DribletAccessoryAnyone
Yellow ShawlSoul Sea DropletAccessoryAnyone

Unique Heart Items fusion equipment

Next up are the unique Heart Items you acquire from specific Personas. These items make specific gear you cannot acquire by any other means.

Heart ItemFusion equipmentGear typeEquippable
Abyssal King ToothTome of the VoidAccessoryAnyone
Archangel WingsDeus XiphosOne-handed SwordProtagonist
Black FrostbiteJack’s GauntletsGlovesAkihiko
Black Pillar ShardKokuseki SenjinRapierMitsuru
Black Sun CandleBlazing FlameAccessoryAnyone
Bull Warrior HornsQuintessence Bow, Barbaric BracersBow, AccessoryYukari, Anyone
Carnage King’s GearVajra, Chakra RingKnife, AccessoryKoromaru, Anyone
Clay God FragmentClay DollAccessoryAnyone
Contract Angel WingMetatronius, Book of EnochGun, AccessoryAigis, Anyone
Destroyer’s DrumsPinaka, Rudra RingSpear, AccessoryKen, Anyone
Earth Goddess RingSabazios, Frozen StoneGloves, AccessoryAkihiko, Anyone
Emperor’s Sake CupMasakado’s Katana, Masakado’s HairTwo-handed Sword, AccessoryJunpei, Anyone
Eye of WadjetRousing PendantAccessoryAnyone
Eyepatch of WisdomGungnirSpearKen
Fallen Angel WingLucifer’s BladeOne-handed SwordProtagonist
Fetching Hero’s CombGae BolgSpearKen
God Dragon WhiskersKohryu’s ScaleAccessoryAnyone
Goddess Water LilySwan LegsArmorAigis
Hell’s MufflerPendant of AmityAccessoryAnyone
Immortal Angel CoreRadiant HaloAccessoryAnyone
JacktiteJack JumperArmorProtagonist
Jaw of DeathSoul of Athena, Ring of DarknessArmor, AccessoryAigis, Anyone
King of Beasts FangGaia Dog SuitArmorKoromaru
Mara’s HeadEvil GlovesGlovesAkihiko
Muspell RockLaevateinnTwo-handed SwordJunpei
Nibelung OreBalmungTwo-handed SwordJunpei
Prayer Angel GarlandHallowed Plate, Hallowed BootsMale Armor, BootsAny Male character, Anyone
Preceptress SilkQueen Alice’s BandAccessoryAnyone
Preservation ConchSarngaBowYukari
Rainbow Snake ScaleStorm RingAccessoryAnyone
Sacrifice God WrapSacrificial IdolAccessoryAnyone
Savior’s AugiteArmor of Light, Shoes of LightArmor, BootsAnyone
Second Hand of FateElegant ScarfArmorMitsuru
Shadow LipstickSnow Queen Whip, Divine Black TightsRapier, Female ArmorMitsuru, Any Female character
Sword God SteelSword God’s SheathAccessoryAnyone
Susano-o’s ClothEternal Plate, Eternal ShoesFemale Armor, Female BootsAny Female character
Thunder WhetstoneMjolnir, Lightning GlovesAxe, AccessoryShinjiro, Anyone
Unholy Wooden DollCalamity Bow, Night Demon SandalsBow, ArmorYukari, Ken
Wisdom King’s LocksAura Dog Suit, Soldier’s FlagArmor, AccessoryKoromaru, Anyone

Collecting all of these Heart Items can be quite time-consuming and will require a lot of fusions, with a high Social Link level, and grinding through Tartarus. But the weapons, armor, and accessories you can forge are well worth the rewards and will make your journey through the rest of the Persona 3 Reload story a fair bit easier.

