Persona 3 Reload: All Heart items and how to get them

Persona 3 Reload lets you fuse a variety of Personas based on mythical figures from various cultures across the globe, with some letting you acquire special unique Heart Items. These items are then used for different reasons.

Recommended Videos

Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload, explained

The heart symbol shows if a Persona holds a Heart Item. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Persona 3 Reload, certain Personas have a chance to bear a Heart Item. These special items will show up when you first fuse that Persona, with Igor informing you if a certain Persona has one. This is indicated by a Heart icon in their Compendium entry and it will show what item you can acquire from them.

Every Persona that can create Heart Items will produce different ones, and certain Personas will also produce Heart Items unique to them. These Heart Items can then be taken to the Mayoido Antique Shop to create special weapons and armor. Depending on the quality of the Heart Item, you may end up with gear stronger than your current level will allow you to acquire.

Heart Items will unlock when a Persona maxes out. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Heart Items can be acquired by leveling up a Persona after fusing them to the point where they learn their final skill. Once the skill is unlocked, the Heart Item will unlock too. For this reason, we recommend fusing these Personas when you have a great Social Link Bonus to make the most out of a fusion. This technique also works with Special Fusions.

For the sake of clarity, we have created a list that showcases every Heart Item in Persona 3 Reload and how you can acquire them.

How to get all Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload

There are several Heart Items tied to different Personas. If you are looking for a specific Heart Item, you will be able to find them here. Unique Heart Items will be marked in bold.

Persona Fusion level Heart Item Abaddon 76 Abyssal King Tooth Alice 68 Soul Sea Drop Alilat 84 Black Pillar Shard Ananta 73 Soul Sea Drop Arahabaki 68 Clay God Fragment Asura 85 Carnage King’s Gear Atavaka 72 Wisdom King’s Locks Atropos 56 Soul Sea Drop Attis 73 Sacrifice God Wrap Black Frost 37 Black Frostbite Byakko 63 King of Beasts Fang Chernobog 56 Soul Sea Drop Chi You 86 Bull Warrior Horns Clotho 37 Soul Sea Droplet Cu Chulainn 40 Fetching Hero’s Comb Cybele 67 Earth Goddess Ring Dominion 42 Soul Sea Droplet Flauros 33 Soul Sea Droplet Fortuna 15 Soul Sea Driblet Futsunushi 74 Sword God Steel Gabriel 62 Soul Sea Drop Genbu 30 Soul Sea Driblet Hell Biker 65 Hell’s Muffler Horus 67 Eye of Wadjet Houou 70 Soul Sea Drop Hua Po 19 Soul Sea Driblet Jack Frost Eight Jacktite Jack-o’-Lantern 15 Jacktite Jatayu 55 Soul Sea Drop Kali 63 Soul Sea Drop Kikuri-Hime 61 Soul Sea Drop Kohryu 71 God Dragon Whiskers Lachesis 44 Soul Sea Droplet Lakshmi 73 Goddess Water Lily Lamia 25 Soul Sea Driblet Lilith 65 Soul Sea Drop Loa 33 Soul Sea Droplet Lucifer 89 Fallen Angel Wing Mara 75 Mara’s Head Masakado 79 Emperor’s Sake Cup Melchizedek 66 Immortal Angel Core Messiah 91 Savior’s Augite Metatron 87 Contract Angel Wing Michael 70 Archangel Wings Mother Harlot 77 Soul Sea Drop Narcissus 23 Soul Sea Driblet Nebiros 52 Unholy Wooden Doll Norn 65 Second Hand of Fate Oberon 16 Soul Sea Driblet Odin 74 Eyepatch of Wisdom Oni 31 Soul Sea Driblet Parvati 48 Soul Sea Droplet Rangda 50 Soul Sea Droplet Sandalphon 80 Prayer Angel Garland Sarasvati 32 Soul Sea Driblet Sati 29 Soul Sea Driblet Saturnus 76 Black Sun Candle Scathach 75 Preceptress Silk Seiryu 38 Soul Sea Droplet Shiva 82 Destroyer’s Drums Siegfried 54 Nibelung Ore Skadi 68 Shadow Lipstick Succubus 47 Soul Sea Droplet Surt 60 Muspell Rock Susano-o 77 Susano-o’s Cloth Suzaku 55 Soul Sea Drop Take-Minakata 20 Soul Sea Driblet Thanatos 78 Jaw of Death Thor 64 Thunder Whetstone Titania 49 Soul Sea Droplet Unicorn 11 Soul Sea Driblet Vishnu 78 Preservation Conch Yamata-no-Orochi 25 Soul Sea Driblet Yurlungur 71 Rainbow Snake Scale

How to use Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload

For all of your gear fusing needs. Image via Atlus.

Depending on the Heart Item you have, you can fuse different gear that is useful for certain stages in the game. With your Heart Items in hand, head down to Mayoido Antiques in Paulownia Mall and talk to the shop owner to begin crafting special gear.

Common Heart Items fusion equipment

We start with the three most common Heart items in Persona 3 Reload: Soul Sea Driblet, Soul Sea Droplet, and Soul Sea Drop.

Soul Sea Driblet: The first tier of the Soul Sea items. You can use them to make Fire Bracers , Ice Bracers , Thunder Bracers , and Wind Bracers among other strong armor. In terms of weapons, you can’t go wrong with Holy Knight Sword , Gale Bow , and Blessed Lance .



The first tier of the Soul Sea items. You can use them to make , , , and among other strong armor. In terms of weapons, you can’t go wrong with , , and . Soul Sea Droplet: The second tier of the Soul Sea items. You can make enhancing items like Power Enhancer , Guard Enhancer , Speed Enhancer , and Critical Enhancer . Accessories like the Red Shawl , Blue Shawl , Yellow Shawl , and Green Shawl are great additions too.



The second tier of the Soul Sea items. You can make enhancing items like , , , and . Accessories like the , , , and are great additions too. Soul Sea Drop: The third tier of the Soul Sea items. Great accessories like the Power Transmitter, Guard Transmitter, and Speed Transmitter can be created with this item. Weapons such as Pandemonium, Amakuni, and Underworld Kunai are good options too.

Here are all of the fusion options for the three common Heart Items.

Fusion equipment Heart Item Gear type Equippable Alarm Watch Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Alicorn Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Amakuni Soul Sea Drop One-handed Sword Protagonist Amulet of Vertigo Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone Blazing Greatsword Soul Sea Droplet Two-handed Sword Junpei Blessed Lance Soul Sea Driblet Spear Ken Blue Shawl Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone Critical Enhancer Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone Ergotite Legs Soul Sea Driblet Armor Aigis Erinys Soul Sea Droplet Rapier Mitsuru Fallen Noble Armor Soul Sea Drop Armor Anyone Fifth Number Soul Sea Droplet Armor Aigis Fire Bracers Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Flaring Flare Soul Sea Driblet Armor Yukari Free Walkers Soul Sea Droplet Boots Aigis Gale Bow Soul Sea Driblet Bow Yukari Genbu’s Leggings Soul Sea Driblet Boots Anyone Green Shawl Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone Guard Enhancer Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone Guard Transmitter Soul Sea Drop Accessory Anyone Hazakura Soul Sea Droplet Knife Koromaru Holy Knight Sword Soul Sea Driblet One-handed Sword Protagonist Ice Bracers Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Kugelbein Soul Sea Drop Boots Aigis Narcissus Flower Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Night Falcon Soul Sea Driblet Rapier Mitsuru Pandemonium Soul Sea Drop Gun Aigis Papillon Method Soul Sea Drop Armor Aigis Power Enhancer Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone Power Transmitter Soul Sea Drop Accessory Anyone Red Shawl Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone Ring of Serenity Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Serpent’s Eye Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Speed Enhancer Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone Speed Transmitter Soul Sea Drop Accessory Anyone Staunch Anklets Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Thunder Bracers Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Thunder Knuckles Soul Sea Droplet Gloves Akihiko Unbreakable Cage Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Underworld Kunai Soul Sea Drop Knife Koromaru Ver.0 Armor Soul Sea Driblet Aigis Armor Wind Bracers Soul Sea Driblet Accessory Anyone Yellow Shawl Soul Sea Droplet Accessory Anyone

Unique Heart Items fusion equipment

Next up are the unique Heart Items you acquire from specific Personas. These items make specific gear you cannot acquire by any other means.

Heart Item Fusion equipment Gear type Equippable Abyssal King Tooth Tome of the Void Accessory Anyone Archangel Wings Deus Xiphos One-handed Sword Protagonist Black Frostbite Jack’s Gauntlets Gloves Akihiko Black Pillar Shard Kokuseki Senjin Rapier Mitsuru Black Sun Candle Blazing Flame Accessory Anyone Bull Warrior Horns Quintessence Bow, Barbaric Bracers Bow, Accessory Yukari, Anyone Carnage King’s Gear Vajra, Chakra Ring Knife, Accessory Koromaru, Anyone Clay God Fragment Clay Doll Accessory Anyone Contract Angel Wing Metatronius, Book of Enoch Gun, Accessory Aigis, Anyone Destroyer’s Drums Pinaka, Rudra Ring Spear, Accessory Ken, Anyone Earth Goddess Ring Sabazios, Frozen Stone Gloves, Accessory Akihiko, Anyone Emperor’s Sake Cup Masakado’s Katana, Masakado’s Hair Two-handed Sword, Accessory Junpei, Anyone Eye of Wadjet Rousing Pendant Accessory Anyone Eyepatch of Wisdom Gungnir Spear Ken Fallen Angel Wing Lucifer’s Blade One-handed Sword Protagonist Fetching Hero’s Comb Gae Bolg Spear Ken God Dragon Whiskers Kohryu’s Scale Accessory Anyone Goddess Water Lily Swan Legs Armor Aigis Hell’s Muffler Pendant of Amity Accessory Anyone Immortal Angel Core Radiant Halo Accessory Anyone Jacktite Jack Jumper Armor Protagonist Jaw of Death Soul of Athena, Ring of Darkness Armor, Accessory Aigis, Anyone King of Beasts Fang Gaia Dog Suit Armor Koromaru Mara’s Head Evil Gloves Gloves Akihiko Muspell Rock Laevateinn Two-handed Sword Junpei Nibelung Ore Balmung Two-handed Sword Junpei Prayer Angel Garland Hallowed Plate, Hallowed Boots Male Armor, Boots Any Male character, Anyone Preceptress Silk Queen Alice’s Band Accessory Anyone Preservation Conch Sarnga Bow Yukari Rainbow Snake Scale Storm Ring Accessory Anyone Sacrifice God Wrap Sacrificial Idol Accessory Anyone Savior’s Augite Armor of Light, Shoes of Light Armor, Boots Anyone Second Hand of Fate Elegant Scarf Armor Mitsuru Shadow Lipstick Snow Queen Whip, Divine Black Tights Rapier, Female Armor Mitsuru, Any Female character Sword God Steel Sword God’s Sheath Accessory Anyone Susano-o’s Cloth Eternal Plate, Eternal Shoes Female Armor, Female Boots Any Female character Thunder Whetstone Mjolnir, Lightning Gloves Axe, Accessory Shinjiro, Anyone Unholy Wooden Doll Calamity Bow, Night Demon Sandals Bow, Armor Yukari, Ken Wisdom King’s Locks Aura Dog Suit, Soldier’s Flag Armor, Accessory Koromaru, Anyone

Collecting all of these Heart Items can be quite time-consuming and will require a lot of fusions, with a high Social Link level, and grinding through Tartarus. But the weapons, armor, and accessories you can forge are well worth the rewards and will make your journey through the rest of the Persona 3 Reload story a fair bit easier.