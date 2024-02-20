Persona 3 Reload: All Heart items and how to get them

Persona 3 Reload lets you fuse a variety of Personas based on mythical figures from various cultures across the globe, with some letting you acquire special unique Heart Items. These items are then used for different reasons.
Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload, explained
In Persona 3 Reload, certain Personas have a chance to bear a Heart Item. These special items will show up when you first fuse that Persona, with Igor informing you if a certain Persona has one. This is indicated by a Heart icon in their Compendium entry and it will show what item you can acquire from them.
Every Persona that can create Heart Items will produce different ones, and certain Personas will also produce Heart Items unique to them. These Heart Items can then be taken to the Mayoido Antique Shop to create special weapons and armor. Depending on the quality of the Heart Item, you may end up with gear stronger than your current level will allow you to acquire.
Heart Items can be acquired by leveling up a Persona after fusing them to the point where they learn their final skill. Once the skill is unlocked, the Heart Item will unlock too. For this reason, we recommend fusing these Personas when you have a great Social Link Bonus to make the most out of a fusion. This technique also works with Special Fusions.
For the sake of clarity, we have created a list that showcases every Heart Item in Persona 3 Reload and how you can acquire them.
How to get all Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload
There are several Heart Items tied to different Personas. If you are looking for a specific Heart Item, you will be able to find them here. Unique Heart Items will be marked in bold.
|Persona
|Fusion level
|Heart Item
|Abaddon
|76
|Abyssal King Tooth
|Alice
|68
|Soul Sea Drop
|Alilat
|84
|Black Pillar Shard
|Ananta
|73
|Soul Sea Drop
|Arahabaki
|68
|Clay God Fragment
|Asura
|85
|Carnage King’s Gear
|Atavaka
|72
|Wisdom King’s Locks
|Atropos
|56
|Soul Sea Drop
|Attis
|73
|Sacrifice God Wrap
|Black Frost
|37
|Black Frostbite
|Byakko
|63
|King of Beasts Fang
|Chernobog
|56
|Soul Sea Drop
|Chi You
|86
|Bull Warrior Horns
|Clotho
|37
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Cu Chulainn
|40
|Fetching Hero’s Comb
|Cybele
|67
|Earth Goddess Ring
|Dominion
|42
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Flauros
|33
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Fortuna
|15
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Futsunushi
|74
|Sword God Steel
|Gabriel
|62
|Soul Sea Drop
|Genbu
|30
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Hell Biker
|65
|Hell’s Muffler
|Horus
|67
|Eye of Wadjet
|Houou
|70
|Soul Sea Drop
|Hua Po
|19
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Jack Frost
|Eight
|Jacktite
|Jack-o’-Lantern
|15
|Jacktite
|Jatayu
|55
|Soul Sea Drop
|Kali
|63
|Soul Sea Drop
|Kikuri-Hime
|61
|Soul Sea Drop
|Kohryu
|71
|God Dragon Whiskers
|Lachesis
|44
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Lakshmi
|73
|Goddess Water Lily
|Lamia
|25
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Lilith
|65
|Soul Sea Drop
|Loa
|33
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Lucifer
|89
|Fallen Angel Wing
|Mara
|75
|Mara’s Head
|Masakado
|79
|Emperor’s Sake Cup
|Melchizedek
|66
|Immortal Angel Core
|Messiah
|91
|Savior’s Augite
|Metatron
|87
|Contract Angel Wing
|Michael
|70
|Archangel Wings
|Mother Harlot
|77
|Soul Sea Drop
|Narcissus
|23
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Nebiros
|52
|Unholy Wooden Doll
|Norn
|65
|Second Hand of Fate
|Oberon
|16
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Odin
|74
|Eyepatch of Wisdom
|Oni
|31
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Parvati
|48
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Rangda
|50
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Sandalphon
|80
|Prayer Angel Garland
|Sarasvati
|32
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Sati
|29
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Saturnus
|76
|Black Sun Candle
|Scathach
|75
|Preceptress Silk
|Seiryu
|38
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Shiva
|82
|Destroyer’s Drums
|Siegfried
|54
|Nibelung Ore
|Skadi
|68
|Shadow Lipstick
|Succubus
|47
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Surt
|60
|Muspell Rock
|Susano-o
|77
|Susano-o’s Cloth
|Suzaku
|55
|Soul Sea Drop
|Take-Minakata
|20
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Thanatos
|78
|Jaw of Death
|Thor
|64
|Thunder Whetstone
|Titania
|49
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Unicorn
|11
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Vishnu
|78
|Preservation Conch
|Yamata-no-Orochi
|25
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Yurlungur
|71
|Rainbow Snake Scale
How to use Heart Items in Persona 3 Reload
Depending on the Heart Item you have, you can fuse different gear that is useful for certain stages in the game. With your Heart Items in hand, head down to Mayoido Antiques in Paulownia Mall and talk to the shop owner to begin crafting special gear.
Common Heart Items fusion equipment
We start with the three most common Heart items in Persona 3 Reload: Soul Sea Driblet, Soul Sea Droplet, and Soul Sea Drop.
- Soul Sea Driblet: The first tier of the Soul Sea items. You can use them to make Fire Bracers, Ice Bracers, Thunder Bracers, and Wind Bracers among other strong armor. In terms of weapons, you can’t go wrong with Holy Knight Sword, Gale Bow, and Blessed Lance.
- Soul Sea Droplet: The second tier of the Soul Sea items. You can make enhancing items like Power Enhancer, Guard Enhancer, Speed Enhancer, and Critical Enhancer. Accessories like the Red Shawl, Blue Shawl, Yellow Shawl, and Green Shawl are great additions too.
- Soul Sea Drop: The third tier of the Soul Sea items. Great accessories like the Power Transmitter, Guard Transmitter, and Speed Transmitter can be created with this item. Weapons such as Pandemonium, Amakuni, and Underworld Kunai are good options too.
Here are all of the fusion options for the three common Heart Items.
|Fusion equipment
|Heart Item
|Gear type
|Equippable
|Alarm Watch
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Alicorn
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Amakuni
|Soul Sea Drop
|One-handed Sword
|Protagonist
|Amulet of Vertigo
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Blazing Greatsword
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Two-handed Sword
|Junpei
|Blessed Lance
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Spear
|Ken
|Blue Shawl
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Critical Enhancer
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Ergotite Legs
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Armor
|Aigis
|Erinys
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Rapier
|Mitsuru
|Fallen Noble Armor
|Soul Sea Drop
|Armor
|Anyone
|Fifth Number
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Armor
|Aigis
|Fire Bracers
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Flaring Flare
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Armor
|Yukari
|Free Walkers
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Boots
|Aigis
|Gale Bow
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Bow
|Yukari
|Genbu’s Leggings
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Boots
|Anyone
|Green Shawl
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Guard Enhancer
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Guard Transmitter
|Soul Sea Drop
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Hazakura
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Knife
|Koromaru
|Holy Knight Sword
|Soul Sea Driblet
|One-handed Sword
|Protagonist
|Ice Bracers
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Kugelbein
|Soul Sea Drop
|Boots
|Aigis
|Narcissus Flower
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Night Falcon
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Rapier
|Mitsuru
|Pandemonium
|Soul Sea Drop
|Gun
|Aigis
|Papillon Method
|Soul Sea Drop
|Armor
|Aigis
|Power Enhancer
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Power Transmitter
|Soul Sea Drop
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Red Shawl
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Ring of Serenity
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Serpent’s Eye
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Speed Enhancer
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Speed Transmitter
|Soul Sea Drop
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Staunch Anklets
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Thunder Bracers
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Thunder Knuckles
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Gloves
|Akihiko
|Unbreakable Cage
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Underworld Kunai
|Soul Sea Drop
|Knife
|Koromaru
|Ver.0 Armor
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Aigis
|Armor
|Wind Bracers
|Soul Sea Driblet
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Yellow Shawl
|Soul Sea Droplet
|Accessory
|Anyone
Unique Heart Items fusion equipment
Next up are the unique Heart Items you acquire from specific Personas. These items make specific gear you cannot acquire by any other means.
|Heart Item
|Fusion equipment
|Gear type
|Equippable
|Abyssal King Tooth
|Tome of the Void
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Archangel Wings
|Deus Xiphos
|One-handed Sword
|Protagonist
|Black Frostbite
|Jack’s Gauntlets
|Gloves
|Akihiko
|Black Pillar Shard
|Kokuseki Senjin
|Rapier
|Mitsuru
|Black Sun Candle
|Blazing Flame
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Bull Warrior Horns
|Quintessence Bow, Barbaric Bracers
|Bow, Accessory
|Yukari, Anyone
|Carnage King’s Gear
|Vajra, Chakra Ring
|Knife, Accessory
|Koromaru, Anyone
|Clay God Fragment
|Clay Doll
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Contract Angel Wing
|Metatronius, Book of Enoch
|Gun, Accessory
|Aigis, Anyone
|Destroyer’s Drums
|Pinaka, Rudra Ring
|Spear, Accessory
|Ken, Anyone
|Earth Goddess Ring
|Sabazios, Frozen Stone
|Gloves, Accessory
|Akihiko, Anyone
|Emperor’s Sake Cup
|Masakado’s Katana, Masakado’s Hair
|Two-handed Sword, Accessory
|Junpei, Anyone
|Eye of Wadjet
|Rousing Pendant
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Eyepatch of Wisdom
|Gungnir
|Spear
|Ken
|Fallen Angel Wing
|Lucifer’s Blade
|One-handed Sword
|Protagonist
|Fetching Hero’s Comb
|Gae Bolg
|Spear
|Ken
|God Dragon Whiskers
|Kohryu’s Scale
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Goddess Water Lily
|Swan Legs
|Armor
|Aigis
|Hell’s Muffler
|Pendant of Amity
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Immortal Angel Core
|Radiant Halo
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Jacktite
|Jack Jumper
|Armor
|Protagonist
|Jaw of Death
|Soul of Athena, Ring of Darkness
|Armor, Accessory
|Aigis, Anyone
|King of Beasts Fang
|Gaia Dog Suit
|Armor
|Koromaru
|Mara’s Head
|Evil Gloves
|Gloves
|Akihiko
|Muspell Rock
|Laevateinn
|Two-handed Sword
|Junpei
|Nibelung Ore
|Balmung
|Two-handed Sword
|Junpei
|Prayer Angel Garland
|Hallowed Plate, Hallowed Boots
|Male Armor, Boots
|Any Male character, Anyone
|Preceptress Silk
|Queen Alice’s Band
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Preservation Conch
|Sarnga
|Bow
|Yukari
|Rainbow Snake Scale
|Storm Ring
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Sacrifice God Wrap
|Sacrificial Idol
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Savior’s Augite
|Armor of Light, Shoes of Light
|Armor, Boots
|Anyone
|Second Hand of Fate
|Elegant Scarf
|Armor
|Mitsuru
|Shadow Lipstick
|Snow Queen Whip, Divine Black Tights
|Rapier, Female Armor
|Mitsuru, Any Female character
|Sword God Steel
|Sword God’s Sheath
|Accessory
|Anyone
|Susano-o’s Cloth
|Eternal Plate, Eternal Shoes
|Female Armor, Female Boots
|Any Female character
|Thunder Whetstone
|Mjolnir, Lightning Gloves
|Axe, Accessory
|Shinjiro, Anyone
|Unholy Wooden Doll
|Calamity Bow, Night Demon Sandals
|Bow, Armor
|Yukari, Ken
|Wisdom King’s Locks
|Aura Dog Suit, Soldier’s Flag
|Armor, Accessory
|Koromaru, Anyone
Collecting all of these Heart Items can be quite time-consuming and will require a lot of fusions, with a high Social Link level, and grinding through Tartarus. But the weapons, armor, and accessories you can forge are well worth the rewards and will make your journey through the rest of the Persona 3 Reload story a fair bit easier.