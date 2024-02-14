Persona 3 Reload allows you to fuse two Personas to create stronger ones. In some cases, you will be granted the chance to fuse multiple Personas to create stronger special Personas. These are called Special Fusions and quite a few are in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Contents

All Special Fusions in Persona 3 Reload

There are 20 Special Fusions in Persona 3 Reload. These Personas span a variety of different Arcana and each has its own strengths and weaknesses they bring to the table; you can’t go wrong by having one or more of them in your active party.

Every Special Persona is listed in the ascending order of their required fusion level with their appropriate Social Link and fusion materials. Unlike regular Personas, Special Personas have a fixed fusion formula and you will need to unlock the prerequisite Personas to be able to fuse them.

Persona Arcana Required level Fortuna Fortune 15 Pale Rider Death 23 Flauros Hierophant 33 Black Frost Fool 37 Parvati Priestess 48 Mada Hanged Man 57 Norn Fortune 65 Alice Death 68 Kohryu Hierophant 71 Mara Tower 75 Susano-o Fool 77 Thanatos Death 78 Masakado Tower 79 Beelzebub Devil 81 Shiva Tower 82 Asura Sun 85 Metatron Aeon 87 Lucifer Judgement 89 Messiah Judgement 91 Orpheus Telos Fool 91

Every Special Fusion has unlock requirements, some of which require you to reach certain points in your Social Links, so ensure you have everything set before proceeding.

Fortuna

The earliest Special Fusion. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune)

Required Persona: Angel (Justice) + Silky (Lovers) + Unicorn (Priestess)

Fortuna is the best early game Persona until levels 20 to 25. If you need a strong magic damage dealer, Fortuna comes well-equipped with Wind and Ice skills to cover for Yukari and Mitsuru. Additionally, Fortuna also doubles as a secondary support with her Cure skill.

Pale Rider

The first Special Fusion aspect of death. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Pharos (Death)

Required Persona: Berith (Hierophant) + Gurulu (Moon) + Matador (Strength)

Pale Rider is a great option to acquire around the Arqa block because he is one of the first Personas with access to strong Dark damage skills, including instant-kill skills. His high Strength gain and an arsenal of Slash attacks is a great option if you encounter enemies immune to your Dark skills.

Flauros

One of the better additions to your party. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Old Couple (Hierophant)

Required Persona: Forneus (Emperor) + Berith (Hierophant) + Eligor (Tower)

Flauros is a well-rounded Persona you can fuse at level 33. His similar Strength and Magic stats allow him to use physical and magical skills effectively. Flauros brings strong Fire and Strike skills, both single-target and multi-target, to make short work of his enemies.

Black Frost

The black sheep of the Frost family. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: SEES (Fool)

Required Persona: Jack Frost (Magician) + Pyro Jack (Magician) + King Frost (Emperor)

Black Frost arrives towards the end of the early-game and brings with him powerful Ice, Fire, and Dark damage skills. His high Magic stat and growth ensure he will use them effectively, and with three elements, Black Frost provides great coverage.

Parvati

Love and devotion personified. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess)

Required Persona: Sati (Magician) + Sarasvati (Priestess) + Dakini (Hermit)

Parvati is an amazing support Persona to have towards the mid-game. Her strong heals and cure skills ensure your whole team stays alive. Parvati also has access to strong Ice skills to freeze troublesome enemies if need be.

Mada

The primal force of fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Maiko Oohashi (Hanged Man)

Required Persona: Hanuman (Strength) + Vasuki (Hanged) + Naga Raja (Emperor) + Ganesha (Star)

Mada is probably the most powerful Fire damage Persona you can acquire. His arsenal of single-target and multi-target Fire skills with the ability to drain Fire damage makes him a strong Persona to have if you aren’t using Junpei in your active party.

Norn

The sisters of Fortune at their best. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune)

Required Persona: Clotho (Fortune) + Lachesis (Fortune) + Atropos (Fortune)

Norn is one of the first Personas with access to a severe damage skill in her Panta Rhei. Her high Magic stat with Wind Amp and Invigorate allows Norn to keep blasting enemies with strong Wind damage skills consistently.

Alice

Wonderland wasn’t the best place. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Pharos (Death)

Required Persona: Pixie (Lovers) + Lilim (Devil) + Narcissus (Lovers) + Titania (Lovers)

Alice is the penultimate Persona of the Death Arcana and brings some of the most powerful Dark damage skills. Her unique skill, Die For Me!, has a high chance of instant-killing every enemy, except those immune to Dark damage.

Kohryu

The ultimate dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Old Couple (Hierophant)

Required Persona: Genbu (Temperance) + Seiryu (Temperance) + Suzaku (Temperance) + Byakko (Temperance)

Kohryu brings the powers of the four powerful Temperance Personas together. His high Magic stat coupled with a powerful arsenal of Light damage skills are further buffed by Invigorate and Concentrate. Kohryu also doubles as a great support with his endgame healing skills.

Mara

The aspect of temptation. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Old Monk (Tower)

Required Persona: Incubus (Devil) + Pazuzu (Devil) + Mot (Death) + Kumbhanda (Hermit) + Attis (Hanged)

Mara is an offensive powerhouse and strong endgame Persona until you get to the real big hitters. His strong Pierce and Fire damage skills decimate enemies at this stage. Mara also has access to a unique Fire skill in Maralagidyne, dealing heavy damage and inflicting Charm.

Susano-o

The God of storms arises. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: SEES (Fool)

Required Persona: Take-Minakata (Hanged) + Take-Mikazuchi (Emperor) + Okuninushi (Temperance) + Shiki-Ouji (Chariot) + Kikuri-Hime (Priestess)

Susano-o is an impressive physical damage powerhouse. His incredibly high Strength stat coupled with his arsenal of strong Slash skills allow him to take out all but immune enemies. Susano-o also repels Pierce damage.

Thanatos

Death personified. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Pharos (Death)

Required Persona: Pisaca (Death) + Pale Rider (Death) + Loa (Death) + Samael (Death) + Mot (Death) + Alice (Death)

Thanatos is the ultimate Death Persona and as such, requires all the other Death Personas to be unlocked before you can fuse him. He has access to the strongest Dark damage skills with a strong physical damage skill and the mighty Megidolaon.

Masakado

The Tower’s finest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Old Monk (Tower)

Required Persona: Zouchouten (Chariot) + Jikokuten (Strength) + Koumokuten (Chariot) + Bishamonten (Tower)

Masakado is one of the strongest physical damage dealers with access to powerful Slash and Pierce skills. He also doubles as a tank against physical damage enemies, with resistances to Slash, Strike, and Pierce damage.

Beelzebub

The Lord of the Flies. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: President Tanaka (Devil)

Required Persona: Incubus (Devil) + Succubus (Devil) + Pazuzu (Devil) + Lilith (Devil) + Baal Zebul (Moon) + Abaddon (Devil)

Beelzebub is the master of the Devil Arcana and has access to incredibly powerful Dark damage. He deals raw Dark damage and can also reduce an enemy’s health by half with Demonic Decree. For endgame-tier damage, Beelzebub also has Concentrate to further amplify his potential.

Shiva

The first of two different Special Fusions. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Old Monk (Tower)

Required Persona: Barong (Emperor) + Rangda (Magician)

Shiva is the penultimate Persona of the Tower Arcana with strong elemental damage and Pierce damage. He also has access to a unique Pierce damage skill, Pralaya, which deals severe Pierce damage to all foes with a high chance of inflicting Fear.

Shiva is also one of two Special Fusions that do not show in the Special Fusions list. You will have to fuse him via a Dyad Fusion using Barong and Rangda.

Asura

The pinnacle of the Sun Arcana. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Akinari Kamiki (Sun)

Required Persona: Rakshasa (Strength) + Girimekhala (Moon) + Bishamonten (Tower) + Qitian Dasheng (Tower) + Atavaka (Strength) + Vishnu (Sun)

Asura is the strongest Persona of the Sun Arcana with a massive Strength gain. This is expressed through his powerful Strike damage skills and immunity to Strike damage. For coverage, Asura also has powerful Fire damage skills.

Metatron

The ultimate angel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Aigis (Aeon)

Required Persona: Uriel (Aeon) + Raphael (Lovers) + Gabriel (Empress) + Michael (Judgement)

Metatron is the strongest angel and the ultimate Persona of the Aeon Arcana. His righteous powers give him access to the strongest Light damage skills, including Divine Judgement to halve the enemy’s health. Metatron can also use God’s Hand and Megidolaon to finish off Light-immune enemies.

Lucifer

The ultimate evil. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Nyx Annihilation Team (Judgement)

Required Persona: Samael (Death) + Abaddon (Devil) + Beelzebub (Devil) + Satan (Judgement) + Helel (Star)

Lucifer is the penultimate Judgement Persona and the strongest of all the personifications of evil. A being of his magnitude has access to severe damage skills of three elements: Fire, Wind, and Ice. In addition, Lucifer also learns Megidolaon and the highly sought-after skill: Debilitate.

Messiah

The second of two different Special Fusions. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: Nyx Annihilation Team (Judgement)

Required Persona: Orpheus (Fool) + Thanatos (Death)

Messiah is what happens when both sides of the Protagonist choose to coexist. The ultimate Judgement Persona is immune to physical and magical damage, learns the strongest healing skill in the game, and inherits Orpheus and Thanatos’ skills. Messiah is the other Special Fusion that does not show up in the Special Fusion list. You will have to fuse Orpheus and Thanatos in a Dyad Fusion to acquire Messiah.

The strongest in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Social Link: SEES (Fool)

Required Persona: Thanatos (Death) + Asura (Sun) + Chi You (Tower) + Metatron (Aeon) + Helel (Star) + Messiah (Judgement)

If there is one Persona that is stronger than Messiah, it would have to be Orpheus Telos. This Persona needs all Social Links to be maxed out with a staggering number of powerful Personas unlocked to even attempt fusion.

Orpheus Telos naturally only has Victory Cry, is resistant to all types of damage except Almighty, and can learn all of the skills from his fusion material Personas.