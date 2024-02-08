How to fuse Orpheus Telos in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload has over 150 different Personas to choose from. Despite there being so many powerful Personas, one stands head and shoulders above the rest: Orpheus Telos. This massive upgrade to your starting Persona is a monster in its own right and quite difficult to acquire.

Recommended Videos

Fusing Orpheus Telos in Persona 3 Reload

Orpheus Telos is so hard to get because it requires you to navigate through all the Social Links perfectly and max out at least six. You need to fully complete the Death, Sun, Tower, Aeon, Star, and Judgement Social Links. Once you’ve maxed them all out, you need to fuse their ultimate Personas.

It will all be worth the effort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These Social Links are among the hardest ones to advance to level 10. A few unlock toward the latter half of the game, while Death and Judgement level up exclusively through story events. Our Social Link guides will help you get there faster, which is important because you have limited days throughout the year.

After maxing out the required Social Links, you need to fuse the following Personas. Make sure you’re at the appropriate level, or you won’t be able to fuse them.

Thanatos (Death, level 64)

Asura (Sun, level 85)

Chi You (Tower, level 86)

Metatron (Aeon, level 87)

Helel (Star, level 88)

Messiah (Judgement, level 90)

Once you fuse all six, make sure to have them all in your summoned Personas list, or simply summon them from the Persona Compendium during fusion. With all these Personas unlocked and all your Social Links maxed out, you’ll see the option to fuse Orpheus Telos under the Special Fusion list.

Lastly, it’s important to remember Orpheus Telos learns no moves on its own apart from Victory Cry. Every other skill the Persona acquires comes from the six other Personas you fused, so make sure to learn all the skills you need from them. You can also use the skill cards you collected throughout the game to teach Orpheus Telos new skills.

Now that you know everything about Orpheus Telos, simply hit the fusion button and you’re good to go. Congratulations—you just unlocked the best Persona in the game, making your New Game Plus run that much easier.