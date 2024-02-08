Category:
Persona

How to fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload

One of the best endgame Personas.
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 03:45 am
An image of Messiah being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload grants access to some of the most powerful Personas once you get to the end game and start maxing out your Social Links. One of the most powerful Personas you can acquire at this stage is Messiah, a fusion of two Personas you might know very well.

Recommended Videos

Fusing Messiah in Persona 3 Reload

You need two Social Links to be maxed out: Death and Judgement. Once you get there, you need two Personas to perform the Messiah fusion. One of them is the Persona you start with, Orpheus, while the other is the final Persona of the Death Arcana, Thanatos. This one can be a little tricky to fuse, so make sure you have six different Personas ready for this Special Fusion.

An image of Thanatos being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
The master of the Death Arcana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The six Personas you need to fuse Thanatos are all from the Death Arcana.

  • Pisaca
  • Pale Rider
  • Loa
  • Samael
  • Mot
  • Alice

After you unlock all of them, check for the Special Fusion needed for Thanatos. This one will unlock after you max out the Death Arcana. You won’t see it in the list before that. After fusing Thanatos, return to the Persona Compendium and summon Orpheus once again.

When you have both Personas ready, head back to Special Fusions. If the Judgement Social Link is maxed out, you should see Messiah in the list. Simply fuse them once you are at the appropriate level and you should have one of the best Personas in the game ready for action.

related content
Read Article Best party in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing persona 4 outfits
Category:
Persona
Persona
Best party in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Tanaka Devil (Man in the Suit) Socal Link guide
How to complete Tanaka Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Tanaka Devil (Man in the Suit) Socal Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload
Igor, Elizabeth, and the Protagonist within the Velvet Room.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?
How to get into Club Escapade
Category:
Persona
Persona
Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best party in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing persona 4 outfits
Category:
Persona
Persona
Best party in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Tanaka Devil (Man in the Suit) Socal Link guide
How to complete Tanaka Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Tanaka Devil (Man in the Suit) Socal Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Lustful Snake weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload
Igor, Elizabeth, and the Protagonist within the Velvet Room.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to create a Mothman with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?
How to get into Club Escapade
Category:
Persona
Persona
Should you fall asleep in class in Persona 3 Reload?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024

Author

Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.