How to fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload grants access to some of the most powerful Personas once you get to the end game and start maxing out your Social Links. One of the most powerful Personas you can acquire at this stage is Messiah, a fusion of two Personas you might know very well.

Fusing Messiah in Persona 3 Reload

You need two Social Links to be maxed out: Death and Judgement. Once you get there, you need two Personas to perform the Messiah fusion. One of them is the Persona you start with, Orpheus, while the other is the final Persona of the Death Arcana, Thanatos. This one can be a little tricky to fuse, so make sure you have six different Personas ready for this Special Fusion.

The master of the Death Arcana. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The six Personas you need to fuse Thanatos are all from the Death Arcana.

Pisaca

Pale Rider

Loa

Samael

Mot

Alice

After you unlock all of them, check for the Special Fusion needed for Thanatos. This one will unlock after you max out the Death Arcana. You won’t see it in the list before that. After fusing Thanatos, return to the Persona Compendium and summon Orpheus once again.

When you have both Personas ready, head back to Special Fusions. If the Judgement Social Link is maxed out, you should see Messiah in the list. Simply fuse them once you are at the appropriate level and you should have one of the best Personas in the game ready for action.