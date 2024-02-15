How to fuse Rangda in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload showcases mythical figures from around the world and what it would be like to battle them. One of those mythical figures is Rangda, a reimagining of the demon queen from Bali. Her power might be mythical, but in Persona 3 Reload, it is very real.

Recommended Videos

Fusing Rangda in Persona 3 Reload

A powerful Magician in her own right. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rangda is a part of the Magician Arcana and is connected to Kenji‘s Social Link. She is a powerful mid-game Persona that requires you to be level 50 if you want to fuse her. Because of her Magician roots, Rangda comes equipped with a high Magic stat and strong Fire/Dark damage. She can also use Myriad Arrows for those immune to her elements.

If you want to fuse Rangda, apart from the level requirement, you will also need prerequisite Personas to be used as fusion materials. Rangda is not a Special Fusion, so you will need to pick out a combination of two Personas to be used in a Dyad Fusion.

With Dyad Fusion combinations being numerous in Persona 3 Reload, we have picked out the five easiest ones to use.

Best Rangda fusion combinations

Black Frost (Fool, level 37) and Ganga (Priestess, level 41)

(Fool, level 37) and (Priestess, level 41) Virtue (Justice, level 32) and Kurama Tengu (Hermit, level 46)

(Justice, level 32) and (Hermit, level 46) Hanuman (Strength, level 36) and Naga Raja (Emperor, level 43)

(Strength, level 36) and (Emperor, level 43) Clotho (Fortune, level 37) and Kaiwan (Star, level 42)

(Fortune, level 37) and (Star, level 42) King Frost (Emperor, level 34) and White Rider (Strength, level 46)

The Rangda fusions listed here are all close in level to each other, so you should find them easy enough to unlock through Shuffle Time or fusions.