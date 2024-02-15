Category:
How to fuse Rangda in Persona 3 Reload

The demon queen makes her appearance.
Published: Feb 15, 2024
An image of Rangda being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload showcases mythical figures from around the world and what it would be like to battle them. One of those mythical figures is Rangda, a reimagining of the demon queen from Bali. Her power might be mythical, but in Persona 3 Reload, it is very real.

Fusing Rangda in Persona 3 Reload

An image of Rangda being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Rangda is a part of the Magician Arcana and is connected to Kenji‘s Social Link. She is a powerful mid-game Persona that requires you to be level 50 if you want to fuse her. Because of her Magician roots, Rangda comes equipped with a high Magic stat and strong Fire/Dark damage. She can also use Myriad Arrows for those immune to her elements.

If you want to fuse Rangda, apart from the level requirement, you will also need prerequisite Personas to be used as fusion materials. Rangda is not a Special Fusion, so you will need to pick out a combination of two Personas to be used in a Dyad Fusion.

With Dyad Fusion combinations being numerous in Persona 3 Reload, we have picked out the five easiest ones to use.

Best Rangda fusion combinations

  • Black Frost (Fool, level 37) and Ganga (Priestess, level 41)
  • Virtue (Justice, level 32) and Kurama Tengu (Hermit, level 46)
  • Hanuman (Strength, level 36) and Naga Raja (Emperor, level 43)
  • Clotho (Fortune, level 37) and Kaiwan (Star, level 42)
  • King Frost (Emperor, level 34) and White Rider (Strength, level 46)

The Rangda fusions listed here are all close in level to each other, so you should find them easy enough to unlock through Shuffle Time or fusions.

Read Article Persona 3 Reload: All Monad Passage locations and bosses
All Monad passageways in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: All Monad Passage locations and bosses
Read Article How to fuse Eligor in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Eligor being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
How to fuse Eligor in Persona 3 Reload
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Abyss weakness
An image of Takaya and the Protagonist fighting the Shadow of the Abyss in Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Abyss weakness
Read Article How to fuse Siegfried in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Siegfried being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
How to fuse Siegfried in Persona 3 Reload
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link guide
Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) speaking in Persona 3 Reload.
Persona 3 Reload: Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link guide
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.