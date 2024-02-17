How to get Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload

The Fallen Angel Wing item in Persona 3 Reload is rare and difficult to find. There’s only one way you can track it down, and it’s not something you need to worry about until you get closer to the end of the game.

You can only unlock Fallen Angel Wings by leveling a particular Persona and ensuring they have the item attached to them. You might have already been doing that when you create a particular Persona, and it has a heart item attached to it.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Fallen Angel Wings in Persona 3 Reload.

Where to get Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload

The only way to unlock the Fallen Angel Wing item is by fusing the Lucifer Persona in Persona 3 Reload. Lucifer, associated with the Judgement Arcana, is likely one of the final Personas you unlock during your playthrough. It is available at level 89 and comes with some truly powerful stats.

The Fallen Angel Wing is the heart item for Lucifer, which means you need to acquire the required characters to fuse this character. You need to track down Satan, Samael, Abaddon, Beelzebub, and Helel. After you have them all, the special Lucifer fusion is ready to go. Before you create this fusion, look for the heart icon to the top right of this Persona’s attacks, and you should see it filled out, which means you can earn the Fallen Angel Wings.

You won’t get them immediately. Instead, you need to use Lucifer in combat while exploring Tartarus and level it up, similar to the other Persona hearts you have to unlock. Because it’s a relatively high-level Persona, you might need to spend some extra time exploring Tartarus and taking down its inhabitants before this happens. Eventually, the heart breaks, and once it does, you will be rewarded with the Fallen Angel Wing item. It’s an incredibly rare Persona item you can unlock in Persona 3 Reload, but a worthwhile one when you reach the end of the game.

The primary reason to unlock the Fallen Angel Wings is to create powerful weapons for your character to wield. A powerful blade you can create at the Mayoido Antiques is called Lucifer’s Blade. You also need to track down 10 Gold Quartz and 10 Ruby to unlock this weapon, which is no easy task in Persona 3 Reload as you explore the final levels of Tartarus.