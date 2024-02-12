A significant component of Persona 3 Reload is finding the correct Personas, which normally comes about by fusing them. Samael is a notable one you can unlock, but you need to narrow down locating the correct Personas to create the fusion.

It can be challenging given the number of Personas you can find while exploring Tartarus. There are unique ones for each of the various floors. Thankfully for players, you can later summon them after finding them or creating them through fusion, which means you should have an easier time adding them to your party in the future. Here’s what you need to know about how to fuse Samael in Persona 3 Reload.

Best Samael fuse combination in Persona 3 Reload

Samael is a powerful Death Arcana Persona. you can create through fusion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only a handful of fusions you can use to create Samael in Persona 3 Reload, and one of my favorites features Queen Medb and Seiryu. Queen Medb is from the Lovers Arcana, and Seiryu is from Temperance.

I find these two easier to track down, especially because you find or fuse Queen Medb together closer to the early game when your character is close to level 30 and then Seiryu closer to level 40. Although these two Personas are not close in level in Persona 3 Reload, they’re exactly what you need to create Samael, a powerful Persona that takes no damage from Dark or Electric attacks, is resistant to Ice attacks, but is weak to Wind attacks.

I confirmed a second combination for Samael, where you use Saki Mitama and Genbu. Saki Mitama may not appear for you for a reasonable amount of time, typically as you reach the Tziah and the Harabah floors. Genbu, for me, appeared earlier, and I was able to track it down before I encountered Saki Mitama. These are worthwhile fusions to make Samael, especially if you’re working to unlock the powerful Persona, Thanatos in Persona 3 Reload. You still have to wait until you reach level 78, which will take time to explore Tartarus.

After you have Samael in your party, feel free to use it, or you can set it aside for when you’re trying to unlock Thanatos. I immensely enjoyed using Samael in my Persona 3 Reload because it could block nearly three types of damage and had powerful Dark attacks. Although I had Koromaru with me most of the time, he was a superb Dark-type attacker. Samael might be better alongside teammates like Junpei, Akihiko, Ken, and Mitsuru.