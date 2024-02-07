Persona 3 Reload: Chaos Cyclops weakness

The Chaos Cyclops is among Persona 3 Reload’s Monad Door bosses in the third block of Tartarus, Yabbashah, and the fight can be quite tricky due to its weaknesses and resistances.

We found Chaos Cyclops in the final part of Yabbashah, a few floors before fighting Persona 3 Reload‘s Imposing Skyscraper. You can fight a few different Monad Door bosses throughout that section. You’ll likely find more than one in a longer expedition.

Not only do they award a good deal of XP, but each Monad Door has treasure chests at the end that can grant you higher-quality items, though these doors only reset if you leave Tartarus and return on a different occasion. Here’s what you need to know if you come across a red door and find a Chaos Cyclops on the other side.

What is Chaos Cyclops’ weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Well, that’s not much of a weakness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chaos Cyclops has no weaknesses and nullifies Pierce and Light attacks. Watch out for incoming Electric and Fire damage because it may debilitate Aigis, Yukari, and Mitsuru—but Akihiko and Junpei can escape mostly unscathed.

How to beat Chaos Cyclops in Persona 3 Reload

Land a Pulinpa with Yukari to make this fight a breeze. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though the Chaos Cyclops doesn’t seem to have a direct weakness, it’s easy to work around it with status effects. Yukari has Pulinpa, and Mitsuru has Marin Karin, which makes it easy to tame the Chaos Cyclops with Confuse or Charm. This opens up a large safety window for you to deal damage unpunished. With some luck, you’ll even get a crit or two along the way to chain into All-Out Attacks.

Junpei and Akihiko resist some of Chaos Cyclops’ attacks, so the odds are they’ll be fine throughout the fight. Make sure to have someone subduing the Chaos Cyclops while you land your big-damage attacks, and Theurgies is a good panic button if you

eed some extra firepower.