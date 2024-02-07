Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Eternal Eagle weakness

Time to call upon Yukari again.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 09:53 am
The Eternal Eagle, as seen in the pre-fight screen
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re roaming Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, you may find an Eternal Eagle lurking behind a Monad Door, and exploiting their weakness can make that fight a breeze.

Recommended Videos

We’ve found the Eternal Eagle above floor 100 in Yabbashah, with our latest encounter being on floor 109. The doors and their dispositions change each time you enter Persona 3 Reloads Tartarus, though, so your mileage can vary.

If you encounter an Eternal Eagle at the end of a Monad Door, you’re up for a fairly easy fight if you can take advantage of its (thankfully easy) weakness. Here’s what you need to know.

What are Eternal Eagle’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

Eternal Eagle is weak to Pierce but nullifies Strike and Slash damage. This is one of the best weaknesses to have, depending on your team composition.

The Eternal Eagle's weakness and resist menu in Persona 3, showing it's weak to Pierce but resists Strike and Slash.
My Social Link with Pierce damage just shot up to 10 after this fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Eternal Eagle in Persona 3 Reload

Eternal Eagle being weak to Pierce makes it an easy target. Yukari and Aigis have intrinsic Pierce on their basic attacks, and brawlers like Junpei have their own ways of dealing Pierce damage, which makes it easy to keep Eternal Eagle on the floor.

Watch out for its Heat Riser buff, which will grant it stat boosts, and for all-party attacks like Blade of Fury. Masukunda can make it annoying to land strikes since it will drop your party’s accuracy, so using Fuuka’s Sylphid Aura before the battle can help make sure the fight never gets to that stage.

Because of that weakness, Mitsuru, Akihiko, and Koromaru aren’t exactly recommended for this fight. None of them have easy ways to exploit that weakness, and as an extra downside against Koromaru, Eternal Eagle can also use Light magic. If that’s your composition, Theurgies may be your best bet to keep the damage numbers going when the protagonist isn’t using Pierce damage.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Chaos Cyclops weakness
The Chaos Cyclops within a Monad Door in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Chaos Cyclops weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?
The Leader shooting himself in the head
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Nemean Beast weakness
A cracked battle screen for the Nemean Beast
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Nemean Beast weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Platinum Dice weakness
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Platinum Dice weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness
Persona 3 boss Imposing Skyscraper is fighting against the characters
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Chaos Cyclops weakness
The Chaos Cyclops within a Monad Door in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Chaos Cyclops weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?
The Leader shooting himself in the head
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Nemean Beast weakness
A cracked battle screen for the Nemean Beast
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Nemean Beast weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Platinum Dice weakness
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Platinum Dice weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness
Persona 3 boss Imposing Skyscraper is fighting against the characters
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 7, 2024

Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.