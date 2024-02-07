Persona 3 Reload: Eternal Eagle weakness

If you’re roaming Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload, you may find an Eternal Eagle lurking behind a Monad Door, and exploiting their weakness can make that fight a breeze.

We’ve found the Eternal Eagle above floor 100 in Yabbashah, with our latest encounter being on floor 109. The doors and their dispositions change each time you enter Persona 3 Reload‘s Tartarus, though, so your mileage can vary.

If you encounter an Eternal Eagle at the end of a Monad Door, you’re up for a fairly easy fight if you can take advantage of its (thankfully easy) weakness. Here’s what you need to know.

What are Eternal Eagle’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

Eternal Eagle is weak to Pierce but nullifies Strike and Slash damage. This is one of the best weaknesses to have, depending on your team composition.

My Social Link with Pierce damage just shot up to 10 after this fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Eternal Eagle in Persona 3 Reload

Eternal Eagle being weak to Pierce makes it an easy target. Yukari and Aigis have intrinsic Pierce on their basic attacks, and brawlers like Junpei have their own ways of dealing Pierce damage, which makes it easy to keep Eternal Eagle on the floor.

Watch out for its Heat Riser buff, which will grant it stat boosts, and for all-party attacks like Blade of Fury. Masukunda can make it annoying to land strikes since it will drop your party’s accuracy, so using Fuuka’s Sylphid Aura before the battle can help make sure the fight never gets to that stage.

Because of that weakness, Mitsuru, Akihiko, and Koromaru aren’t exactly recommended for this fight. None of them have easy ways to exploit that weakness, and as an extra downside against Koromaru, Eternal Eagle can also use Light magic. If that’s your composition, Theurgies may be your best bet to keep the damage numbers going when the protagonist isn’t using Pierce damage.