Persona 3 Reload: Nemean Beast weakness

The Nemean Beast hides behind Monad Doors in Persona 3 Reload‘s Tartarus tower. You don’t have to fight it to advance the story, but the drops, money, and XP can be more than worth it.

Recommended Videos

Monad Doors can appear on different floors, but don’t have a major impact on them. We found this door around floor 100, but they can appear before that. Entering them will throw you against a miniboss, which seems to be picked from a list of enemies. There’s a chance you’ll face against the Nemean Beast if you open a red door. Here’s what you need to know to be prepared.

What is Nemean Beast’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

The Nemean Beast is weak to Wind, but is resistant to Electric and Light. There’s no wrong party combination here since it doesn’t resist any form of physical attacks, so if, by any chance, Akihiko is in your party, just avoid anything with “Zio” on its name.

Bringing Yukari is a huge help as usual, and not because of her healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Nemean Beast in Persona 3 Reload

Yukari is a bit more instrumental than usual here. In addition to healing the party and providing amazing support, her Garula spells are essential in dealing damage to Nemean Beast and keeping it on the ground for All-Out Attacks. If you really want to deal damage, go for her Theurgy for even bigger numbers.

In addition to Yukari, the Protagonist should also take on the role of stunning, so you can get two All-Out Attacks once all your party has attacked. This fight’s a bit trickier if you don’t have her with you, but it’s not impossible.

If Yukari isn’t in your party, you’ll have a bit of a harder time, though it’s naturally not impossible to beat Nemean Beast without her. The element it resists—shock—means Akihiko has to use physical attacks, which he was bound to do anyway. You can also use other characters to debuff the Nemean Beast, giving you an edge over some instant damage. If the fight seems hard to win, a Theurgy is always an option, too.