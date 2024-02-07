Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Nemean Beast weakness

Yukari is the MVP again.
Pedro Peres
Published: Feb 7, 2024 08:23 am
A cracked battle screen for the Nemean Beast
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Nemean Beast hides behind Monad Doors in Persona 3 Reload‘s Tartarus tower. You don’t have to fight it to advance the story, but the drops, money, and XP can be more than worth it.

Monad Doors can appear on different floors, but don’t have a major impact on them. We found this door around floor 100, but they can appear before that. Entering them will throw you against a miniboss, which seems to be picked from a list of enemies. There’s a chance you’ll face against the Nemean Beast if you open a red door. Here’s what you need to know to be prepared.

What is Nemean Beast’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

The Nemean Beast is weak to Windbut is resistant to Electric and Light. There’s no wrong party combination here since it doesn’t resist any form of physical attacks, so if, by any chance, Akihiko is in your party, just avoid anything with “Zio” on its name.

The post-battle screen for Yukari in Persona 3
Bringing Yukari is a huge help as usual, and not because of her healing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Nemean Beast in Persona 3 Reload

Yukari is a bit more instrumental than usual here. In addition to healing the party and providing amazing support, her Garula spells are essential in dealing damage to Nemean Beast and keeping it on the ground for All-Out Attacks. If you really want to deal damage, go for her Theurgy for even bigger numbers.

In addition to Yukari, the Protagonist should also take on the role of stunning, so you can get two All-Out Attacks once all your party has attacked. This fight’s a bit trickier if you don’t have her with you, but it’s not impossible.

If Yukari isn’t in your party, you’ll have a bit of a harder time, though it’s naturally not impossible to beat Nemean Beast without her. The element it resists—shock—means Akihiko has to use physical attacks, which he was bound to do anyway. You can also use other characters to debuff the Nemean Beast, giving you an edge over some instant damage. If the fight seems hard to win, a Theurgy is always an option, too.

Persona 3 Reload: Platinum Dice weakness
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Persona 3 Reload: Platinum Dice weakness
Feb 7, 2024
Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness
Persona 3 boss Imposing Skyscraper is fighting against the characters
Persona 3 Reload: Imposing Skyscraper weakness
Feb 7, 2024
How to find Pine Resin for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
How to find Pine Resin for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Feb 7, 2024
Persona 3 Reload: Bold Checkmate weakness
The leader being all emo as usual
Persona 3 Reload: Bold Checkmate weakness
Feb 7, 2024
Persona 3 Reload: Hidetoshi Odagiri (Emperor) Social link guide
A still from the intro movie
Persona 3 Reload: Hidetoshi Odagiri (Emperor) Social link guide
Feb 7, 2024
Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.