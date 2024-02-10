Best Fusions in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload boasts a roster of over 150 Personas to choose from. While some can be found when traversing Tartarus, others can only be acquired through Persona Fusion. With so many Personas available, it can be tough to choose the best ones. Fortunately, we have you covered.

Recommended Videos

Best Personas to fuse in Persona 3 Reload

Various figures from different mythologies worldwide inspire the roster of Personas in Persona 3 Reload. These Personas are represented by 20 different Arcana, each with its strengths and weaknesses. Every Persona also has different fusion requirements which stem from unlocking prerequisite Personas that can then be fused to create stronger ones.

Since Persona 3 Reload is quite a long game, certain Personas can only remain relevant for a short period of time. On that note, we have divided the best Persona Fusions in the game into three categories: Early game, mid-game, and endgame. Every Persona in its category shines for a certain period until they have to be upgraded eventually.

Note that not all of the levels displayed in the images below are the base levels of the Personas shown. For the sake of convenience, we will display the level requirements for each one.

Best early game Persona Fusions

The best early game Persona Fusions should last you till about level 30-35, where they peak in power. Beyond a certain point, these Personas do not learn any more skills and will have to be used as fusion material for the mid-game Personas to come.

3) Fortuna

The aspect of good fortune. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 15

Special Fusion: Angel (Justice) + Silky (Lovers) + Unicorn (Priestess)

Fortuna is the first Special Fusion you gain access to. She stands out from the other Personas at this level with a high Magic stat and a variety of elemental attacks ready to go. The Personas needed for this Special Fusion will also grant her different elemental attacks, so choose which ones you need to bridge the gap between you and your teammates.

Unfortunately, Fortuna maxes out her skills quite early, making her obsolete by the time you travel through Arqa.

2) Pale Rider

A harbinger of death. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 23

Special Fusion: Berith (Hierophant) + Gurulu (Moon) + Matador (Strength)

Pale Rider is the next Special Fusion on the list and your first reliable source of Dark damage. Pale Rider gains access to great early-game Dark skills with a couple of Dark instant-kill skills as well. For coverage, you can learn different elemental skills from his Persona Fusion materials. Pale Rider’s high Strength stat also allows him to use strong physical damage skills to round up his kit.

Pale Rider will hold up until you get to level 30 at least.

1) Flauros

A great Special Fusion. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 33

Special Fusion: Forneus (Emperor) + Berith (Hierophant) + Eligor (Tower)

Flauros is the next Special Fusion you acquire, and he is a powerful physical damage dealer. With skills like Swift Strike and Herculean Strike, you should be able to take down any enemies susceptible to physical damage at this stage of the game. Flauros also learns Crit Rate Boost to increase his critical hit chance and Apt Pupil to reduce the chances of getting critically hit.

Flauros also has a great Magic stat, allowing his Fire skills to shine as a backup option.

Best mid-game Persona Fusions

The best mid-game Persona Fusions start at level 35-40 and eventually peak at around level 65. They should carry you through most of the content until September, after which it would be best to start fusing powerful end-game Personas.

3) Black Frost

No more Mr. Nice Frost. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 37

Special Fusion: Jack Frost (Magician) + Pyro Jack (Magician) + King Frost (Emperor)

Black Frost is the amalgamation of the powerful Frost family with an affinity for Ice and Dark damage. His high Magic stat at this stage of the game, combined with his Ice, Fire, and Dark skills, will shred every enemy that does not have resistance or immunity to these attacks. As Black Frost levels up, he will gain a boost to his Dark skills with Fast Heal to break him out of ailments quickly.

Black Frost is well-equipped to be your primary elemental damage dealer until you get to level 45-50.

2) Mada

The flames consume all. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 57

Special Fusion: Hanuman (Strength) + Vasuki (Hanged) + Naga Raja (Emperor) + Ganesha (Star)

Mada is the first Fire elemental powerhouse that you gain early because of its Special Fusion. The Persona fusion materials needed can be acquired as early as the Yabbashah block of Tartarus. Mada’s strong Magic stat makes for great single-target and multi-target Fire attacks, while his Strength stat makes his arsenal of Strike attacks a strong backup damage option.

Until you max out a few Social Links later in the game, Mada is quite possibly the best Fire damage option for you if you aren’t using Junpei as an active party member.

1) Norn

Your time is up. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 65

Special Fusion: Clotho (Fortune) + Lachesis (Fortune) + Atropos (Fortune)

Norn is the last of the best mid-game Special Fusions and probably the first one you fuse with access to a severe damage level skill. Norn is summoned with a high Magic stat and powerful Wind skills, a great substitute if you aren’t using Yukari in your active party. With Norn’s end-game healing skills like Salvation, you can be a powerful support character for your active party as well.

Norn is great until you get to October, by which point you should have access to ultimate Social Link Personas to replace her.

Best end game Persona Fusions

The best end-game Persona Fusions mentioned here all result from maxed Social Links. While we recommend maxing out all Social Links eventually to gain access to the best Persona in the game, choosing to max out these Social Links first will net you some powerful Personas.

3) Metatron

The ultimate Angel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 87

Special Fusion: Uriel (Aeon) + Raphael (Lovers) + Gabriel (Empress) + Michael (Judgement)

Metatron is the ultimate Persona of the Aeon Arcana and the strongest Angel in the Persona Compendium. You will have to complete Aigis’ Social Link to fuse him, so you will not be able to do so until January. This gives you enough time to level up because you must be at least 87 to even attempt to fuse Metatron.

His balanced stats and arsenal of powerful Light and Almighty attacks make Metatron a force to be reckoned with at this stage of the game.

2) Lucifer

The Devil’s true form. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 89

Special Fusion: Samael (Death) + Abaddon (Devil) + Beelzebub (Devil) + Satan (Judgement) + Helel (Star)

Lucifer is the penultimate Judgement Persona and one that needs a lot of end-game Personas unlocked for his fusion. While Satan, Helel, and Beelzebub are powerful Personas in their own right, their movesets can be acquired by Lucifer, making him a powerful jack-of-all-trades with his high Strength and Magic stats.

For best results, we recommend inheriting the powerful Morning Star skill from Helel along with his Almighty boost to really let Lucifer shine.

1) Messiah

The savior cometh. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 91

Special Fusion: Orpheus (Fool) + Thanatos (Death)

Messiah is the strongest Judgement Persona and one that highlights two aspects of the protagonist’s personality. Orpheus, his base form, and Thanatos, the form of Death inside him, fuse together to create Messiah in a Special Fusion. Messiah’s strengths lie in his resistances to every element, including Light and Dark repel, and immunity to physical damage.

On the offensive front, Messiah can learn every move that Thanatos can, making him a powerful combination of Light and Dark damage dealer.

Special mention: Orpheus Telos

The strongest in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Level requirement: 91

Special Fusion: Thanatos (Death) + Asura (Sun) + Chi You (Tower) + Metatron (Aeon) + Helel (Star) + Messiah (Judgement)

Once you eventually max out every Social Link in the game, head to the Velvet Room, and you will be granted the Colorless Mask. This item is proof of your ability to fuse Orpheus Telos, the strongest Persona in the game. You will need the ultimate Personas of six different Social Links, so be prepared for a lot of work to get there.

Once you unlock Orpheus Telos, your New Game Plus journey should be a cakewalk. The Persona learns Victory Cry by default, healing your maximum HP and SP after every battle. The rest of the skills for Orpheus Telos are what he gains from the Persona Fusion itself or what you teach him with skill cards. He is also naturally resistant to all types of damage except Almighty.

With Orpheus Telos in your back pocket, no challenge in the game will be too great for you (except for Elizabeth), so feel free to run wild.