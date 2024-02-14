How to fuse Siegfried in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload brings many historical and mythological names from the past back to life. One of the more prominent figures in Germanic mythology is Siegfried, the dragon-slaying legend himself, and you can summon him into your party if you have the right Personas.

Fusing Siegfried in Persona 3 Reload

A champion of justice. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Siegfried represents the Strength Arcana and is tied to Yuko‘s Social Link. He is a strong mid-game Persona that requires you to be at least level 54 if you want to attempt to fuse him. Siegfried has a high Strength stat and powerful Slash skills, which are further amplified by Charge and Slash Amp. He is also immune to Slash damage himself, and is resistant to Strike damage.

To fuse Siegfried, you will need to meet certain requirements. As mentioned before, you will have to reach level 54. Secondly, you will need certain combinations of Personas to be used in a Dyad Fusion. Since Siegfried is not a Special Fusion, you should be able to acquire him by simply having unlocked any of the five combinations mentioned below.

Best Siegfried fusion combinations

While there are other fusion options available, these five combinations are the easiest you can get by the time you reach level 54.