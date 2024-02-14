Category:
Persona

How to fuse Siegfried in Persona 3 Reload

A righteous champion arises.
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 06:08 pm
An image of Siegfried being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload brings many historical and mythological names from the past back to life. One of the more prominent figures in Germanic mythology is Siegfried, the dragon-slaying legend himself, and you can summon him into your party if you have the right Personas.

Fusing Siegfried in Persona 3 Reload

An image of Siegfried being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
A champion of justice. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Siegfried represents the Strength Arcana and is tied to Yuko‘s Social Link. He is a strong mid-game Persona that requires you to be at least level 54 if you want to attempt to fuse him. Siegfried has a high Strength stat and powerful Slash skills, which are further amplified by Charge and Slash Amp. He is also immune to Slash damage himself, and is resistant to Strike damage.

To fuse Siegfried, you will need to meet certain requirements. As mentioned before, you will have to reach level 54. Secondly, you will need certain combinations of Personas to be used in a Dyad Fusion. Since Siegfried is not a Special Fusion, you should be able to acquire him by simply having unlocked any of the five combinations mentioned below.

Best Siegfried fusion combinations

  • Kaiwan (Star, level 42) and Rangda (Magician, level 50)
  • Lachesis (Fortune, level 44) and Hariti (Empress, level 48)
  • Shiki-Ouji (Chariot, level 45) and Hecatoncheires (Hanged, level 47)
  • Kurama Tengu (Hermit, level 46) and Succubus (Devil, level 47)
  • Quetzalcoatl (Sun, level 45) and Koumokuten (Chariot, level 52)

While there are other fusion options available, these five combinations are the easiest you can get by the time you reach level 54.

Persona 3 Reload: Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link guide
Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) speaking in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Nozomi Suemitsu (Moon) Social Link guide
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 14, 2024
Persona 3 Reload: How to fix Reversed Social Links
Yukari gets upset in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: How to fix Reversed Social Links
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 14, 2024
How to fuse Satan in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Satan being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Satan in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 14, 2024
Persona 3 Reload: Red Sigil weakness
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Red Sigil weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 14, 2024
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Facing off against a Steel Gigas
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Steel Gigas weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 14, 2024
Author

Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.