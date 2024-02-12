How to fuse Titania with Matarukaja in Persona 3 Reload

A Titania with Matarukaja may be a huge help in Persona 3 Reload in its own right, but it’s even more useful when you realize it’s part of one of Elizabeth’s requests.

Recommended Videos

Fusing a Titania with Matarujaka is the fourth request in her fusion series. There are 10 fusion requests in total, so you’re almost halfway to the end of that section. And yes, those may get a bit weirder as time goes on, but that’s just an occupational hazard when dealing with the supernatural.

For Elizabeth’s 62nd request in Persona 3 Reload, you need to show her a Titania with Matarukaja. You don’t necessarily need to fuse a Titania with the skill, though; you can use a Skill Card to give that ability to your Titania. Here’s how you can solve this request.

Elizabeth request 62: How to fuse a Titania with Matarukaja

There are a couple of different options if you’re looking to fuse a Titania with Matarukaja. You need at least one Persona with that ability that can eventually become Titania. Black Frost (37) is the easiest way to get Matarukaja, since it has it by default. You unlock him through a special fusion with King Frost, which also grants you the King and I Theurgy.

Once you have your Black Frost, fuse it with Dominion or Throne to make a Titania. Then, it’s a matter of making sure she has Matarukaja and handing her over to Elizabeth to finish this request.

Titania can be a boon to your party, however. She’s a strong, support-oriented Persona that can help double as an alternative to Yukari, and her not being weak to Lightning damage helps ensure you won’t lose two supports to a single Mazionga.

We used a skill card and spared a couple of Personas for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can always grab a Titania and use a Matarukaja Skill Card on her (though don’t forget to duplicate it in the Inari Shrine if that’s your route of choice). Matarujaka can appear as random drops in Shuffle Time at rank nine, which should be in Tartarus’ fourth block. If you’ve been exploring the mysterious tower, you may have stumbled upon this already.

The Inari Shrine is almost a miracle. As you level through Tartarus and unlock the Mayoido Antiques, you’ll have access to tons of handy Skill Cards. Praying at the Inari Shrine in Naganaki lets you duplicate one Skill Card of your choice once per in-game day and does not consume any time, so we recommend you do that before improving your Social Links or trying to hit on your colleagues.