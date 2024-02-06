How to perform King and I in Persona 3 Reload

The main character in Persona 3 Reload has a unique ability to make use of multiple Persona powers at the same time, and they have access to several Theurgy powers. One is called the King and I, which requires a specific unlock method.

You need to work through several Persona fusions as you progress through the game. There are some you can complete earlier in the game, and others are locked through story progression, which means you might not be able to complete it in a single night of exploring Tartarus. There’s also some outside work you need to do for Elizabeth after school for one of them. Here’s what you need to know about how to perform the King and I Theurgy in Persona 3 Reload.

How to unlock King and I Theurgy in Persona 3 Reload

You can use the King and I when your Theurgy meter is full. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to unlock two Persona fusions for the King and I Theurgy, and they require different combinations to complete. You need to track down King Frost and Black Frost while playing Persona 3 Reload.

Between the two, I try to work on King Frost first. Before you focus on creating the combination, you are required to work on collecting three Jack Frost dolls for Elizabeth, and you can do this at the crane machine outside the arcade at Paulownia Mall. You can do these all on the same night or different evenings if you don’t have the money, since it costs 200 yen for each attempt. You receive the Sugar Key after you complete this request for Elizabeth. It’s easier than tracking down a giant, creepy doll for her.

The next step is to find the correct combination, and there are multiple ways you can do this during your Persona 3 Reload playthrough. Some of our favorites include Leanan Sidhe and Power, Lamia and Matador, and Legion and Mithras. After you collect these from exploring Tartarus, the next step is to work on Black Frost.

Black Frost is unlike King Frost because it’s under the Special Fusion category and you need to reach level 37 to unlock it. The three Personas you need to track down are Jack Frost, Jack-o’-Lantern, and King Frost. We’ve already broken down the largest obstacles in front of you for King Frost, and the final step is to track down the other two Jacks. Luckily for players, those should be much easier to find, with Jack Frost regularly appearing in the lower levels of Tartarus. Jack-o’-Lantern can also appear or you can combine Valkyrie and Forneus.

Once you have Black Frost and King Frost unlocked, the King and I Theurgy should be available for you to use when you next return to the Velvet Room. You can freely use this new power whenever you want to unleash a powerful Ice attack against your enemies in Persona 3 Reload.