How to fuse Futsunushi in Persona 3 Reload

Futsunushi, the deity of swords, is one of the most unique Personas you can make as you cross through the ’70s in Persona 3 Reload—mostly due to one rare skill, but also due to its power.

This horrifying Persona can make for a good Physical damage dealer thanks to its Slash-oriented kit and the potential to learn Strike and Pierce. He also brings a slew of useful abilities from the get-go, including a signature skill only available to him and Hell Biker.

Here’s how to fuse Futsunushi and make all that time you spent listening to Kenji worth your while in Persona 3 Reload.

What Personas do you need to fuse Futsunushi in Persona 3 Reload?

You can fuse Futsunushi normally without the need for ultra-intricate fusions, just using the regular Dyad Fusions. Here are a few options that worked for us:

Hell Biker (Hanged) + Atropos (Fortune)

Kali (Strength) + Barong (Emperor)

Daisoujou (Hierophant) + Seth (Moon) If you don’t have those exact Personas, you can try mix-and-matching with the same Arcana.



In addition to any recipes, you need to be max rank with the Magician Social Link with Kenji Tomochika. He’s one of the earliest Social Links you can advance with, so you may maxed it out long before being able to fuse Futsunushi.

Is Futsunushi good in Persona 3 Reload?

No wonder he calls himself the “deity of swords.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Futsunushi is a good option if you want a strong brawler around level 70, requiring level 74 to fuse (or level 69 and the blessing of the Sun Arcana in Tartarus). He also has a unique skill: Bloody Charge, only available through fusion in Futsunushi and Hell Biker. This means if you didn’t spend enough time with Shinji, Futsunushi is your only way of getting this ability.

And Bloody Charge can be more than worth it, too. It’s a souped-up Charge that gives you crit chance and damage, burning through your HP instead of SP. This means it’s affected by Arms Master—a good tool for any physical-based Persona and a skill you’d probably aim for anyway.

Here are Futsunushi’s skills in Persona 3 Reload, not counting any others he may obtain through fusion or skill cards.

Vorpal Blade (default) Bloody Charge (default) Apt Pupil (default) Matarukaja (75) Sharp Student (76) Brave Blade (78) Unshaken Will (81)

Futsunushi is in direct competition with another max-link Persona: Susano-o, available after getting the Fool Social Link to rank 10. Susano-o is available at level 77, as opposed to Futsunushi’s 74, but he comes with more Strength and Luck. Susano-o may come out on top stat-wise if you don’t make up the difference between the two.

Futsunushi has one potentially fatal weakness: Dark damage can take him out of the fight. And while Dark may not be the most common element, its Mudo family of instakill abilities can be dangerous enough to keep Futsunushi on the bench against certain enemies. You can add Resist Dark to him, though, which won’t let him be downed by Eiga et al and makes it easier to get one-shot by Mudo and its sibling abilities. Unshaken Will also lets you keep control over Fear, Charm, Rage, Distress, or Confuse, and it’s available as default on Futsunushi.

Fusing Futsunushi is worth it at least once, especially if you don’t have access to Hell Biker. He lets you easily pass Bloody Charge, Apt Pupil, Vorpal Blade, and other useful abilities to other Personas, which can amp your repertoire of physical-based moves. And since it requires a max Social Link, you’re guaranteed to get a few levels in once you fuse it.